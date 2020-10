Best Buy kicks off its killer Black Friday deals on Samsung's Galaxy S20 and Note 20 5G series

After trying (and at least in part, succeeding) to rain on Amazon's big Prime Day parade a couple of weeks ago with an extensive "Black Friday in October" sales event of its own, Best Buy is not only revealing its full list of actual Black Friday deals coming next month, but also kicking off a whole bunch of them early for an undoubtedly limited time.





High-end smartphone enthusiasts will be very happy to see every single Galaxy S20 and Note 20-series device deeply discounted already both with and without carrier strings attached. We're talking everything from the recently released S Pen-wielding Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra to the slightly older S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra, as well as the already affordable Galaxy S20 FE, all of which can be purchased at lower than ever prices with monthly installments.









Better yet, Best Buy will allow you to combine the instant savings currently available on device payment plans for Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint (aka T-Mobile) customers with trade-in discounts, which means you can shave up to a whopping 750 bucks off the list prices of the 5G-enabled S20 , S20+, S20 Ultra , Note 20, and Note 20 Ultra.









Even if you don't have an eligible phone to trade in, you're looking at saving a hefty $450 on your choice of the five aforementioned ultra-high-end Samsung handsets with a Verizon installment plan and no bill credits involved. Big Red subscribers can also lower the Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW MSRP by $400 without jumping through too many hoops.









Meanwhile, if you want to become a T-Mobile customer by way of technically signing up for a device payment plan with Sprint at Best Buy, any one member of the (extended) S20 family and the Note 20 lineup can be yours at the time of this writing for $300 less than usual. Curiously enough, the retailer will let you save $400 on the S20+ 5G and Note 20 5G, but only $300 if you're looking to purchase a Note 20 Ultra, S20 Ultra, S20, or S20 FE with AT&T installments.









Finally, even though Best Buy seems to suggest in one part of its massive website section dedicated to the current and upcoming Black Friday deals that Samsung's unlocked S20 and Note 20 phones are not discounted yet, you can in fact save up to $250 on all the main 2020 flagships (S20 FE not included) already without making any sort of carrier commitment.