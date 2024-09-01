Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!

Amazon cuts 55% off the Beats Studio3, letting you score premium headphones on the cheap

Beats' latest and greatest wireless headphones may be the Studio Pro, but their hefty $349 price tag makes them hard to get. True, retailers like Amazon and Best Buy occasionally offer them at discounted prices, but these headphones aren’t currently on sale at either Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, or Target.

So, what do you do if you want new premium Beats headphones at a reduced cost? Well, the answer is actually pretty simple — you take advantage of this deal and snatch the Beats Studio3 in Black for a whopping 55% off their price on Amazon. This way, you'll save $191 and score a new pair of top-quality Beats cans for under $160.

Yes, the Beats Studio3 aren't exactly new to the market, as they were released back in 2017. But they were Beats' top-of-the-line wireless headphones before the announcement of the Studio Pro, so they still have a lot to offer.

As proper Beats headphones, they are comfortable to wear and deliver amazing sound with a strong bass. Furthermore, they boast Apple's Spatial Audio feature, making the sound feel three-dimensional and more immersive. They also offer real-time audio calibration and adaptive noise cancellation (pure ANC).

Since Apple owns Beats, the headphones are equipped with an Apple W1 chip, allowing seamless pairing with other Apple devices. That said, they work fine with Android phones and tablets as well.

As for their battery life, Beats' ex-flagship cans deliver about 22 hours of listening time on one charge with ANC turned on. With it turned off, you're looking at about 40 hours of playtime. They also support Beats' Fast Fuel charging, giving you 3 hours of playback with a quick 10-minute charge.

Overall, the Beats Studio3 may be old, but they are still worth the money. Furthermore, they are a real steal at their current price on Amazon. So, don't waste time and upgrade your listening experience for less today!
