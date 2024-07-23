Save $189 on the Beats Studio Pro with this mouth-wateringly good deal
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Amazon-owned retailer Woot seems eager to extend some of the most impressive deals on the best wireless headphones we saw during Prime Day. In fact, the merchant makes some offers even better than what we saw during the big-time summer event. Take the Beats Studio Pro, for example. Prime Day 2024 saw these for 51% off their usual price, but Woot now offers two colors at a massive 54% markdown.
What makes Woot's deal even more attractive is that it's open to everyone, while Amazon's Prime Day promo was exclusively available for Prime members. So, hurry up and save $189 on these while you can; the offer won't stay active forever.
Significantly more affordable than the AirPods Max, these puppies give you something the Apple option lacks: USB-C Lossless Audio. This listening mode features three sound profiles to add to your listening experience.
The sound performance here is also quite respectable. They don't give you overpowering bass, unnecessary treble, or anything else. Instead, you can enjoy a largely accurate frequency reproduction, with only a slight emphasis on the highs. That's not necessarily a bad thing, for it helps the vocals shine through the whole mix.
There's, of course, personalized Spatial Audio on deck, plus long playtime of up to 40 hours. Additionally, the cans support fast charging, where you get up to four hours of playtime from a quick 10-minute rendezvous with the charger.
Are the Beats Studio Pro the best wireless headphones out there? Probably not, but they now cost a tad more than some of the best budget headphones. So, if you're looking for ways to get the most bang for your buck, we definitely recommend pulling the trigger on Woot's deal and saving $189 on them.
What makes Woot's deal even more attractive is that it's open to everyone, while Amazon's Prime Day promo was exclusively available for Prime members. So, hurry up and save $189 on these while you can; the offer won't stay active forever.
By the way, the Studio Pro are still available at lower prices on Amazon. Over here, all four paintjobs arrive for 49% off, meaning the headphones with a regular MSRP of $350 are under $180. Over at Woot, on the other hand, you can only save on the models in Deep Brown and Sandstone.
Significantly more affordable than the AirPods Max, these puppies give you something the Apple option lacks: USB-C Lossless Audio. This listening mode features three sound profiles to add to your listening experience.
Besides this cool feature, the Studio Pro sport fully adaptive ANC with Transparency mode. The technology works pretty well, though it certainly can't rival what the Sony WH-1000XM5 give you on that front.
The sound performance here is also quite respectable. They don't give you overpowering bass, unnecessary treble, or anything else. Instead, you can enjoy a largely accurate frequency reproduction, with only a slight emphasis on the highs. That's not necessarily a bad thing, for it helps the vocals shine through the whole mix.
There's, of course, personalized Spatial Audio on deck, plus long playtime of up to 40 hours. Additionally, the cans support fast charging, where you get up to four hours of playtime from a quick 10-minute rendezvous with the charger.
Recommended Stories
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
23 Jul, 2024Save $189 on the Beats Studio Pro with this mouth-wateringly good deal
18 Jul, 2024Apple's premium Beats Fit Pro earbuds are an enduring Prime Day 2024 bargain at a rare $50 discount Apple's top-notch Beats Studio Pro headphones are on sale at their lowest price even after Prime Day
01 Jul, 2024Save $179 on the remarkable Beats Studio Pro through this limited-time deal
11 Jun, 2024Apple's one-month-old Beats Solo 4 headphones are amazingly discounted by 35 percent already
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: