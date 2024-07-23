Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!
Save $189 on the Beats Studio Pro with this mouth-wateringly good deal

Amazon-owned retailer Woot seems eager to extend some of the most impressive deals on the best wireless headphones we saw during Prime Day. In fact, the merchant makes some offers even better than what we saw during the big-time summer event. Take the Beats Studio Pro, for example. Prime Day 2024 saw these for 51% off their usual price, but Woot now offers two colors at a massive 54% markdown.

Save $189 on new Beats Studio Pro at Woot!

The Beats Studio Pro have dropped to an incredibly tempting price at Amazon-owned retailer Woot. You can now save a whopping $189 on these high-end headphones, a discount you won't even find at Amazon! Don't miss out and take advantage as soon as possible. There are two available colors (Deep Brown and Sandstone), and the headphones arrive with a one-year manufacturer's warranty.
$189 off (54%)
$159 95
$349
Buy at Woot

Beats Studio Pro: Now 49% off at Amazon

In case you missed Prime Day's deal at Amazon, you can now save 49% on the Beats Studio Pro. While this promo doesn't land them at their best price (and it's certainly less attractive than Woot's offer), the good news is that you can save on all four colors at Amazon. Take advantage of this deal soon.
$170 off (49%)
Buy at Amazon

What makes Woot's deal even more attractive is that it's open to everyone, while Amazon's Prime Day promo was exclusively available for Prime members. So, hurry up and save $189 on these while you can; the offer won't stay active forever.

By the way, the Studio Pro are still available at lower prices on Amazon. Over here, all four paintjobs arrive for 49% off, meaning the headphones with a regular MSRP of $350 are under $180. Over at Woot, on the other hand, you can only save on the models in Deep Brown and Sandstone.

Significantly more affordable than the AirPods Max, these puppies give you something the Apple option lacks: USB-C Lossless Audio. This listening mode features three sound profiles to add to your listening experience.

Besides this cool feature, the Studio Pro sport fully adaptive ANC with Transparency mode. The technology works pretty well, though it certainly can't rival what the Sony WH-1000XM5 give you on that front.

The sound performance here is also quite respectable. They don't give you overpowering bass, unnecessary treble, or anything else. Instead, you can enjoy a largely accurate frequency reproduction, with only a slight emphasis on the highs. That's not necessarily a bad thing, for it helps the vocals shine through the whole mix.

There's, of course, personalized Spatial Audio on deck, plus long playtime of up to 40 hours. Additionally, the cans support fast charging, where you get up to four hours of playtime from a quick 10-minute rendezvous with the charger.

Are the Beats Studio Pro the best wireless headphones out there? Probably not, but they now cost a tad more than some of the best budget headphones. So, if you're looking for ways to get the most bang for your buck, we definitely recommend pulling the trigger on Woot's deal and saving $189 on them.
