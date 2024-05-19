Sound, durability, and battery life: the Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore offers it all for less on Amazon
Bang & Olufsen! This is a name that holds quite a lot of weight among music lovers. The company is famous for its premium headphones and speakers, which have a stylish design, awesome sound, and really hefty price tags.
But don't fret, fellow deal hunter, as you can currently treat yourself to a brand-new Bang & Olufsen Bluetooth speaker without putting a lot of strain on your bank account.
Sadly, this deal isn't as enticing as the one we told you about a few weeks ago. Back then, the Beosound Explore was discounted by a whopping $119 (48%). Nevertheless, it's still worth taking advantage of, as the speaker is a real bang for your buck even at this discount.
Being a true outdoor speaker, the Beosound Explore boasts a solid IP67 dust and water resistance rating. This means it's completely dust-tight and can withstand water submersion at up to 3 feet for 30 minutes.
Since there are no power outlets in the wilderness or on the beach, battery life is also pretty important. Fortunately, the Beosound Explore delivers up to 27 hours of listening time on a single charge.
Overall, the Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore is worth every penny, with its awesome sound, great durability, and solid battery life. Just be sure to snag one at a discounted price now before it's too late and the offer expires.
Amazon is offering the capable Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore at a lovely $89 markdown, slashing 36% off the speaker's usual price. This way, it allows you to get a unit for under the $160 mark.
As a proper Bang & Olufsen device, the Beosound Explore delivers incredible sound despite being released in 2021. You can also tailor it to your taste through the EQ functionality in its companion Bang & Olufsen app.
