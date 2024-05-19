Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Samsung offers enhanced trade-in for its Z Flip 5 - Save $500 now with an extra $50 worth of instant Samsung Credit!
Samsung offers enhanced trade-in for its Z Flip 5 - Save $500 now with an extra $50 worth of instant Samsung Credit!

Sound, durability, and battery life: the Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore offers it all for less on Amazon

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Sound, durability, and battery life: the Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore offers it all for less on A
Bang & Olufsen! This is a name that holds quite a lot of weight among music lovers. The company is famous for its premium headphones and speakers, which have a stylish design, awesome sound, and really hefty price tags.

But don't fret, fellow deal hunter, as you can currently treat yourself to a brand-new Bang & Olufsen Bluetooth speaker without putting a lot of strain on your bank account.

Amazon is offering the capable Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore at a lovely $89 markdown, slashing 36% off the speaker's usual price. This way, it allows you to get a unit for under the $160 mark.

Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore: Save $89 on Amazon!

The Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore is on sake for $89 off its price. The speaker delivers great sound and comes with a solid IP67 dust and water resistance rating. In addition, it offers up to 27 hours of playtime on a single charge. Act fast and snag one at a discounted price today!
$89 off (36%)
Buy at Amazon

Sweet deals you should also check out:

Sadly, this deal isn't as enticing as the one we told you about a few weeks ago. Back then, the Beosound Explore was discounted by a whopping $119 (48%). Nevertheless, it's still worth taking advantage of, as the speaker is a real bang for your buck even at this discount.

As a proper Bang & Olufsen device, the Beosound Explore delivers incredible sound despite being released in 2021. You can also tailor it to your taste through the EQ functionality in its companion Bang & Olufsen app.

Being a true outdoor speaker, the Beosound Explore boasts a solid IP67 dust and water resistance rating. This means it's completely dust-tight and can withstand water submersion at up to 3 feet for 30 minutes.

Since there are no power outlets in the wilderness or on the beach, battery life is also pretty important. Fortunately, the Beosound Explore delivers up to 27 hours of listening time on a single charge. 

Overall, the Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore is worth every penny, with its awesome sound, great durability, and solid battery life. Just be sure to snag one at a discounted price now before it's too late and the offer expires.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Bluetooth Speakers - Deals History
31 stories
19 May, 2024
Sound, durability, and battery life: the Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore offers it all for less on Amazon
18 May, 2024
The capable JBL Flip 5 sells for less than $90 through this unmissable Amazon deal
17 May, 2024
The JBL Pulse 4 offers an awesome light show and sound, now for $100 off its price
15 May, 2024
The extremely loud JBL Xtreme 3 is on sale at a bargain price at Walmart
14 May, 2024
The Marshall Emberton II is a dream come true at 29% off; get one at Amazon
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile removes old plans from website, stoking fears people will be moved to pricier ones
T-Mobile removes old plans from website, stoking fears people will be moved to pricier ones
Wall Street executive says Dish could file for bankruptcy in the next 4 to 6 months
Wall Street executive says Dish could file for bankruptcy in the next 4 to 6 months
Surprising photo reveals Samsung’s CEO doesn’t use a Galaxy S24 Ultra! I think I know exactly why...
Surprising photo reveals Samsung’s CEO doesn’t use a Galaxy S24 Ultra! I think I know exactly why...
If everything goes to plan, T-Mobile's 5G service will soon get another boost
If everything goes to plan, T-Mobile's 5G service will soon get another boost
T-Mobile can't stop Verizon and AT&T users from suing in search for billions in damages
T-Mobile can't stop Verizon and AT&T users from suing in search for billions in damages
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US

Latest News

Accurate Apple analyst says the iPhone 16 series will come in these colors
Accurate Apple analyst says the iPhone 16 series will come in these colors
Google Pixel 9 Series wallpapers leak hinting at color variants and four-device lineup
Google Pixel 9 Series wallpapers leak hinting at color variants and four-device lineup
The impressive OnePlus 12R is a real performance beast that can be yours for less through this deal
The impressive OnePlus 12R is a real performance beast that can be yours for less through this deal
AT&T rep adds new lines to a customer's account and finances $2K in gear without permission
AT&T rep adds new lines to a customer's account and finances $2K in gear without permission
With support for the Camera Assistant app, the Galaxy S21 FE cameras can do much more
With support for the Camera Assistant app, the Galaxy S21 FE cameras can do much more
Google pulled free Pixel Tablet for iPad trade-in deal because it became too popular
Google pulled free Pixel Tablet for iPad trade-in deal because it became too popular
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless