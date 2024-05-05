At 48% off, the Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore combines style, sound, and affordability in one

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
We recently shared that Amazon is selling the awesome-sounding Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore Bluetooth speaker at a sweet $74 (30%) discount. But it appears that the retailer is feeling even more generous now, as this lovely price cut has been increased to a whopping $119, slashing a whole 48% off the speaker's price.

This deal is similar to the one we saw back in February when the speaker was discounted by $119 as well. And while it's still a few bucks shy of its lowest price on Amazon, Bang & Olufsen's Beosound Explore is a real bang for your buck, especially now that it can be yours for less than $130.

Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore: Save $119 io!

Amazon is selling the Beosound Explore at a sweet $119 discount. The speaker has great sound and packs a solid IP67 dust and water resistance rating, giving it great durability. It also offers up to 27 hours of listening time on a single charge. This bad boy is a real bang for your buck right now, so don't hesitate and just grab one for less while you can!
$119 off (48%)
Buy at Amazon


Although released back in 2021, this bad boy packs amazing sound, as a real premium speaker should. Furthermore, you can adjust its audio to your preferences via the EQ functionality in its companion Bang & Olufsen app.

Being a proper outdoor speaker, the Beosound Explore also comes with a high IP67 dust and water resistance rating, giving it complete protection against dust. It can also survive being fully submerged in water up to 3 feet deep for 30 minutes. So you can bring this handsome fella anywhere you go.

In addition, it offers good battery life, providing up to 27 hours of listening time on one charge. However, it's worth noting that if you use it at high volume, the battery may not last as long, as battery life depends on the volume level at which you listen to your songs.

With its awesome sound, high IP67 rating, and battery life, the Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore combines style, audio, and durability in one and is among the best Bluetooth speakers on the market. And now that it's $119 more affordable, we encourage you to act fast and get one through this deal today!
