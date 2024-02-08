Save 48% on the Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore and score unforgettable outdoor grooves on the cheap





Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore: Save $119! The Beosound Explore is currently available at a sweet $119 discount on Amazon. The speaker has great sound and durability and is a real bang for your buck at is current price. Snatch one at a discounted prce now! $119 off (48%) Buy at Amazon



Despite being released in 2021, the Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore is still worth it. As a proper Bang & Olufsen speaker, this handsome fella sounds incredible. You can even tailor its audio to your liking via the EQ functionality in the Bang & Olufsen app.



Furthermore, in order to be worthy of its name, the Beosound Explore packs an IP67 dust and water resistance rating, which gives it great durability, making it perfect for outdoor use.



The speaker packs good battery life as well. It should be able to provide you with up to 27 hours of listening time on a single charge. However, keep in mind that it may not last you for that long if you are using it at high volume, as battery life depends on how loud you are listening to your songs.



Overall, Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore is a great choice for someone looking for a stylish and durable Bluetooth speaker with awesome sound and portability. Furthermore, the Beosound Explore is now an even bigger bargain, since it can be yours for way, way less than usual. So, tap that deal button and grab one for less now! Despite being released in 2021, the Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore is still worth it. As a proper Bang & Olufsen speaker, this handsome fella sounds incredible. You can even tailor its audio to your liking via the EQ functionality in the Bang & Olufsen app.Furthermore, in order to be worthy of its name, the Beosound Explore packs an IP67 dust and water resistance rating, which gives it great durability, making it perfect for outdoor use.The speaker packs good battery life as well. It should be able to provide you with up to 27 hours of listening time on a single charge. However, keep in mind that it may not last you for that long if you are using it at high volume, as battery life depends on how loud you are listening to your songs.Overall, Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore is a great choice for someone looking for a stylish and durable Bluetooth speaker with awesome sound and portability. Furthermore, the Beosound Explore is now an even bigger bargain, since it can be yours for way, way less than usual. So, tap that deal button and grab one for less now!

When someone says to you, Bang & Olufsen, the first thing that probably comes to mind is stylish design and incredible sound. That is because Bang & Olufsen makes some of the best speakers and headphones out there, and its products have a luxurious look and feel and, of course, hefty price tags.But the good news is that you can find good deals on Bang & Olufsen speakers and headphones from time to time. Like this one you are currently reading, as it lets you snag an awesome Bang & Olufsen Bluetooth speaker at a bonkers discount right now!Yep, at this very moment, Amazon is selling the Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore Outdoor Bluetooth speaker at a generous 48% price cut, allowing you to grab one for $119 off its price if you take advantage of this offer.