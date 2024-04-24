The robust B&O Beosound Explore is again available at lower prices on Amazon

Bluetooth speaker





The Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore is now 30% off The Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore is a much more attractive choice for bargain hunters through Amazon's 30% markdown. The 2021-released speaker supports Bluetooth 5.2 and offers distortion-free, balanced audio plus sound customization options via the B&O app's EQ settings. The speaker can keep your jams going strong for up to 27 hours per charge. Get the model in Anthracite and save 30% while you can. $74 off (30%) Buy at Amazon



Saving $74 on this ultra-portable speaker is a great bargain but not the best we’ve ever seen. This bad boy was offered 46% off a couple of months ago. Last year, it got even more substantial discounts at Amazon. But, since we can’t go back in time and take advantage of something more generous, savings-wise, now’s still a good time to act on this promo and save 30% on your new speaker.



B&O needs no introduction in the B&O needs no introduction in the high-end headphones and Bluetooth speakers market. The Beosound Explore follows the company’s commitment to quality, offering a fantastic premium design and great audio for its size.



Featuring an anodized aluminum shell and an IP67 rating, this bad boy looks sleek while being tough as nails. While you should definitely refrain from banging it against walls, you can rest assured the body is durable enough to withstand such impacts.



Sound-wise, the B&O speaker offers 360-degree audio, which is more than satisfactory for its small size. It doesn’t get as loud as some more expensive options, nor does it emphasize bass as much as the JBL Charge 5. But if you want balanced, distortion-free sound even at higher volumes, this fella won’t disappoint you one bit.



Of course, you also have the option to tweak the sound to your taste via the B&O App. Moreover, with up to 27 hours of battery life, the Beosound Explore won’t quit in the middle of the race. The speaker also supports Bluetooth 5.2, while JBL’s Pulse 4 only works with Bluetooth 4.2. In practice, this means B&O’s speaker has a much wider range of use.



Although not retailing at its lowest price, the Beosound Explore still gives you more bang for your buck now that it’s 30% off on Amazon. So, if you need a robust and ultra-portable speaker for indoor and outdoor use, check this one out.