AT&T finally discounts the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip by a massive 780 bucks

Unfortunately, that meant Samsung saw no need to offer deals and discounts to try to further boost the appeal of an otherwise extravagant product. At long last, one major US carrier is ready to shave a significant amount of money off the $1380 list price of the 256GB LTE-only Galaxy Z Flip without asking you to trade anything in or buy two of these puppies to score one free.













This is a straightforward new line promotion, merely requiring you to purchase the foldable smartphone on a monthly installment plan and add a line to a new or existing AT&T account with activation of postpaid unlimited wireless service at a minimum monthly cost of $75 for new customers before discounts.





The smartphone savings are applied as equal bill credits over two and a half years, amounting to a massive grand total of $780. That essentially means you're looking at spending just 600 bucks all in all instead of the aforementioned $1380 after taking credits into consideration lowering your monthly expense from $46 to $20.





Before pulling the trigger at AT&T, you might want to keep in mind that Samsung has both a 5G-enabled variant of the Galaxy Z Flip and a second-gen Galaxy Fold in the pipeline for impending announcements and releases. Of course, those two are likely to cost even more than $1380 at launch.





Is the Galaxy Z Flip the perfect foldable device we've all been waiting for so long to come and get the mobile industry out of the design rut of the last half a decade or so? Absolutely not, as evidenced in our in-depth review from a few months ago and our recent revisit of the handset's strengths and weaknesses after three months of regular use