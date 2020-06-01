AT&T finally discounts the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip by a massive 780 bucks













Unfortunately, that meant Samsung saw no need to offer deals and discounts to try to further boost the appeal of an otherwise extravagant product. At long last, one major US carrier is ready to shave a significant amount of money off the $1380 list price of the 256GB LTE-only Galaxy Z Flip without asking you to trade anything in or buy two of these puppies to score one free.













This is a straightforward new line promotion, merely requiring you to purchase the foldable smartphone on a monthly installment plan and add a line to a new or existing AT&T account with activation of postpaid unlimited wireless service at a minimum monthly cost of $75 for new customers before discounts.





The smartphone savings are applied as equal bill credits over two and a half years, amounting to a massive grand total of $780. That essentially means you're looking at spending just 600 bucks all in all instead of the aforementioned $1380 after taking credits into consideration lowering your monthly expense from $46 to $20.







