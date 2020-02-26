AT&T Sprint Samsung Android

How to quickly take a selfie with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Peter Kostadinov
by Peter Kostadinov
Feb 26, 2020, 5:22 AM
Aside from being a catchy representative of the foldable  phone niche, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is also not that bad of a selfie machine. That's because it can capture selfies with either the regular selfie camera that is nested in the punch hole or the main camera at the back. Thanks to the small external display at the lower front of the Z Flip, you can check out a preview of the selfie that you're about to snap, and the best part is you don't have to unfold the device and keep it stealthy. 

Here's how to quickly take a selfie with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 

Step 1. Take the Galaxy Z Flip in your hands.


Step 2. Double-press the concave power button


Step 3. Check yourself out in the small ticker display and raise your hand to initiate the delayed shutter button. Optionally, you can press the volume up button, but we recommend using the gesture as it will eliminate any jitter that might ruin your shot. 


Step 4. Enjoy your selfie. 

Related phones

Galaxy Z Flip
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2636 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3300 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

