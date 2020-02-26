







Step 1. Take the Galaxy Z Flip in your hands. Here's how to quickly take a selfie with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip









Step 2. Double-press the concave power button









Step 3. Check yourself out in the small ticker display and raise your hand to initiate the delayed shutter button. Optionally, you can press the volume up button, but we recommend using the gesture as it will eliminate any jitter that might ruin your shot.









Step 4. Enjoy your selfie.



