Aside from being a catchy representative of the foldable phone niche, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
is also not that bad of a selfie machine. That's because it can capture selfies with either the regular selfie camera that is nested in the punch hole or the main camera at the back. Thanks to the small external display at the lower front of the Z Flip, you can check out a preview of the selfie that you're about to snap, and the best part is you don't have to unfold the device and keep it stealthy.
Here's how to quickly take a selfie with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
Step 1. Take the Galaxy Z Flip in your hands.
Step 2. Double-press the concave power button
Step 3. Check yourself out in the small ticker display and raise your hand to initiate the delayed shutter button. Optionally, you can press the volume up button, but we recommend using the gesture as it will eliminate any jitter that might ruin your shot.
Step 4. Enjoy your selfie.
