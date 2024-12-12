Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

This could be your last chance to get a satin black Apple Watch Ultra 2 at a special Christmas price

In lack of a true 2024 sequel, last year's exceptionally well-reviewed Apple Watch Ultra 2 dazzled this year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday bargain hunters with a gorgeous new black titanium finish. This scored a nice pre-holiday discount of $80 around three weeks ago, going down an additional 20 bucks from a $799 list price shortly thereafter, and then predictably going up by $60 or $70 at retailers like Amazon and Best Buy once the Cyber Monday 2024 festivities officially concluded.

But now the undeniably eye-catching rugged timepiece is substantially marked down yet again at both those major US retailers, and if you want to treat a special someone to a truly remarkable Christmas gift, you probably have to hurry and place your order as soon as possible.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

GPS, Bluetooth, Cellular Connectivity, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 3000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 1000m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Sleep Apnea Detection, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Temperature Sensing, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Siren, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, 49mm Black Titanium Case, Multiple Band Options in Multiple Colors
$80 off (10%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Ultra 2

GPS, Bluetooth, Cellular Connectivity, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 3000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 1000m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Sleep Apnea Detection, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Temperature Sensing, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Siren, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, 49mm Black Titanium Case, Multiple Band Options in Multiple Colors
$80 off (10%)
$719
$799
Buy at BestBuy

The "satin" black-coated Apple Watch Ultra 2 is sold at a cool $80 discount in combination with various types of bands and loops in a few different colorways, and although these new deals don't make this powerful smartwatch quite as affordable as it's ever been, I highly doubt any better promotions are in the pipeline at either Amazon or Best Buy.

There's simply not enough time left until Christmas to realistically expect to spend even less for quite possibly the best smartwatch you can pair with your new or old iPhone right now. Granted, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 packs an older and slightly slower S9 processor than this year's non-rugged Apple Watch Series 10, which is certainly an odd situation, but pretty much everything else is better, from the robust titanium build to the handy customizable Action button, top-of-the-line 100m water resistance, ultra-bright display, 36-hour battery life, and standard cellular connectivity.

Of course, this bad boy's biggest rival is most likely Samsung's first-of-a-kind Galaxy Watch Ultra, which frequently costs a lot less than $800 and even $700... while lacking iPhone support.
