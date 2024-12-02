Amazon has the Galaxy Watch Ultra on sale at hefty Cyber Monday discounts, but you have to act fast!

Huge BF discount on Galaxy S24 FE AI phone!
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra
After running an almost ridiculously long Black Friday Week sale, Amazon has flipped the page to a Cyber Monday event that's also packed with amazing deals on hugely popular products. The only problem is these offers are actually set to go away by Tuesday, merely giving you a few hours at the time of this writing to minimize your holiday spending on devices like the Galaxy Watch Ultra.

Yes, Samsung's first-ever rugged smartwatch can be had at massive discounts with no strings attached in a few different colorways, and there's another reason why you should hurry up and pull the trigger right now. The ultra-robust wearable is currently listed as "temporarily out of stock" at a whopping 215 bucks under a regular price of $649.99 with a "Titanium Gray" case and orange band, and if you like this combination, you can order it and receive it as soon as Amazon manages to restock the device.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, 47mm, 1.5-Inch AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Titanium Construction, Wear OS, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life, Customizable Quick Button, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Gray Color, Orange Marine Band, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
$216 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, 47mm, 1.5-Inch AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Titanium Construction, Wear OS, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life, Customizable Quick Button, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Gray Case, Orange Marine Band, Backup Dark Gray Trail Band Included, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty
$257 off (35%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, 47mm, 1.5-Inch AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Titanium Construction, Wear OS, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life, Customizable Quick Button, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Multiple Color Options, Device Trade-In Required ($160 Discount Available Without Trade-In)
$460 off (71%) Trade-in
$189 99
$649 99
Buy at Samsung

Alternatively, you can go for silver or white models at $200 off the same list price, or pick a special bundle including a backup trail band and save up to $257 total. Granted, these discounts are not entirely unprecedented, but they sure look hard to beat, and they're extremely likely to go away (for good) at the end of the day.

If you're an outdoorsy, adventure-loving Android smartphone user, this might just be the best Cyber Monday smartwatch deal for you... unless, of course, you have something (good) to trade in as well. In that case, you should visit Samsung's official US website and check how high you can bump up your savings as part of the manufacturer's extended Black Friday 2024 event.

Without any hoops to jump through, the Galaxy Watch Ultra currently goes for $489.99 instead of its $649.99 list price at Samsung, but reducing that to $189.99 is as simple as giving up a Galaxy Watch 6 Classic in "good" condition.

With a titanium construction, standalone 4G LTE connectivity offered as standard, a handy customizable Quick Button, and a health monitoring arsenal that's practically impossible to beat right now, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is undeniably one of the best smartwatches money can buy this holiday season, and it certainly doesn't look like there's any reason to delay your purchase anymore.
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Loading Comments...

