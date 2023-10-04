Google Pixel Watch 2 is official: what's new?

Pixel Watch 2





Design





The same circular pebble design that has a clean and simplistic look as last year. A curved Gorilla Glass 5 pane covers a 320 PPI display underneath, a single rotating crown on the side provides for hardware control and classic looks.









The Pixel Watch 2 's case is made of recycled aluminum and comes in three colors — matte black, polished silver, and champagne gold. Pretty much like last year's model.





It's still a single-size model, a 41 mm one, and it still has the proprietary latching mechanisms for bands. It's a cool concept that allows for easy swaps of watch straps, but holds them securely when locked in. It makes customizing your Pixel Watch fun and easy, as long as you can find the desired bands for it.





Software and tracking features





The Google Pixel Watch 2 runs on Wear OS — the wearable operating system that was developed in partnership between Google and Samsung. The Watch itself combines the expertise from Fitbit and Google to track multiple stats with its many sensors, and leverage AI to accurately report and predict fitness metrics, as well as detect workouts.





A new multi-path heart rate sensor will ensure a — Google says — more accurate sleep tracking as well as high and low heart rate warnings. It features multiple LEDs, so it tracks your heart rate at slightly different spots, and at different angles on your wrist, so it doesn't let activities and jerky movement interfere with its readings. It will also prepare your Daily Readiness Score — a Fitbit feature, which lets you know whether you should plan on working out today, or rather rest and recover.





New features include Stress Management — when the Pixel Watch 2 detects possible signs of stress, you will get prompted to log your current mood and activity, as well as do a simple breathing exercise if needed.









Pixel Watch 2 will go ahead and alert your emergency contacts. Basically, a "Get home safe" feature — kind of like what we saw Apple do with the launch of There's also the new Safety Check, which will ping you at regular intervals to see if you are all fine and good. If you fail to check in, thewill go ahead and alert your emergency contacts. Basically, a "Get home safe" feature — kind of like what we saw Apple do with the launch of iOS 17 and watchOS 10. Fitbit Premium members don't even need LTE connectivity for this, as Safety Signal service provides such emergency connectivity without a phone. This feature joins other safety features, like Fall Detection, and Emergency SOS.





The Pixel Watch 2 can now automatically detect among 7 most popular exercises and start tracking without you needing to interact with it. Features like Pace Training and Heart Zone Training will utilize AI to help you find the best way to train and give you cues via haptics or sound. Thecan now automatically detect among 7 most popular exercises and start tracking without you needing to interact with it. Features like Pace Training and Heart Zone Training will utilize AI to help you find the best way to train and give you cues via haptics or sound.





Battery life









Google promises 24 hours of battery endurance, even with the always-on display feature being engaged. The battery life of the original Pixel was one of its weak points, as it could barely last you through a full day-night cycle if you happened to use it for anything — like fitness tracking. Therefore, it was pretty hard to time its uses as a sleep tracker as well.





So, if Google's promises are true, the Pixel Watch 2 should feel like a definite upgrade and instantly become more usable in our daily lives. Of course, we'll have to test that when the device comes out.





Google Pixel Watch 2 price and bonus package









So, the Pixel Watch 2 launches with a starting price of $349, but also comes with a lot of perks. You get 6 months of Fitbit Premium, which will grant you access to numerous guided exercises to get you started. Plus, you will get 1 month of YouTube Music Premium with the ability to stream and download music straight to the Watch.





