The currently unrivaled Apple Watch Series 8 is deeply discounted ahead of the Series 9 launch
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
As incredibly crowded and massively competitive as the wearable device market clearly is nowadays, there's really only one model we can wholeheartedly recommend if you're looking for the best smartwatch to pair with your iPhone. Last year's Apple Watch Series 8, while eerily similar to 2021's Series 7, remains unrivaled from several different standpoints for iOS users, especially if you consider the rugged Apple Watch Ultra a little too rich for your blood.
Of course, that's unlikely to be true much longer, as an undoubtedly improved Apple Watch Series 9 is almost certainly right around the corner. But with the very few recent rumors painting this next generation a picture of a minor upgrade and refresh, it might not be such a bad idea to pick up the Series 8 today.
Why today? Well, because Amazon is running a very interesting sale on a bunch of different Apple Watch Series 8 models, and there's no way to know when these hot new deals will expire. That could happen at literally any moment, especially considering how rare it is to be able to score discounts like this with no strings attached.
As long as you don't need standalone cellular connectivity on your wrist, you're looking at saving a cool 90 bucks on your preferred Series 8 size and one of a few different color options without an obligatory Prime subscription.
As far as we can tell, this is the largest discount ever offered by a major retailer like Amazon on a GPS-only Apple Watch Series 8 outside of special members-only events like last month's Prime Day festival. Folks with small wrists will shave the aforementioned $90 off the $399 list price of a non-LTE-enabled unit in a 41mm size, while a 45mm variant can currently be had for 90 bucks under its $429 MSRP.
The Apple Watch Series 8, of course, is not perfect or revolutionary in any way, still suffering in the battery life department (especially compared to something like the just-released Garmin Venu 3) while also failing to impress with its half-baked temperature sensor.
But all the other sensors and health monitoring tools are second to none in the current smartwatch landscape, and the intersection of the functionality and style can only be described as flawless... at least until the Series 9 comes out in a few weeks to bring further refinement to the table.
Things that are NOT allowed: