The currently unrivaled Apple Watch Series 8 is deeply discounted ahead of the Series 9 launch





Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Always-On Retina Display, Crack-Resistant Front Crystal, IP6X Dust Resistance, Swimproof, ECG Monitoring, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Colors $89 off (22%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Always-On Retina Display, Crack-Resistant Front Crystal, IP6X Dust Resistance, Swimproof, ECG Monitoring, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Colors $89 off (21%) Buy at Amazon





Why today? Well, because Amazon is running a very interesting sale on a bunch of different Apple Watch Series 8 models, and there's no way to know when these hot new deals will expire. That could happen at literally any moment, especially considering how rare it is to be able to score discounts like this with no strings attached.





As long as you don't need standalone cellular connectivity on your wrist, you're looking at saving a cool 90 bucks on your preferred Series 8 size and one of a few different color options without an obligatory Prime subscription.





As far as we can tell, this is the largest discount ever offered by a major retailer like Amazon on a GPS-only Apple Watch Series 8 outside of special members-only events like last month's Prime Day festival. Folks with small wrists will shave the aforementioned $90 off the $399 list price of a non-LTE-enabled unit in a 41mm size, while a 45mm variant can currently be had for 90 bucks under its $429 MSRP.





The Apple Watch Series 8, of course, is not perfect or revolutionary in any way, still suffering in the battery life department (especially compared to something like the just-released Garmin Venu 3 ) while also failing to impress with its half-baked temperature sensor.





But all the other sensors and health monitoring tools are second to none in the current smartwatch landscape, and the intersection of the functionality and style can only be described as flawless... at least until the Series 9 comes out in a few weeks to bring further refinement to the table.