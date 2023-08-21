Samsung's hot new Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic are discounted outright for the first time
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
What's better than a free band and Amazon gift card in terms of launch deals for a pair of beautiful Wear OS-powered Apple Watch alternatives? For some people, that might be an outright discount. Even a small one. Like 20 bucks or so.
Yes, that's all to say that Amazon is selling the just-released Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic at special prices already by themselves in a few different variants and colors, allowing hardcore Samsung fans to keep their spending to a minimum while not having to also get various accessories and gifts they may or may not need.
The "regular" Watch 6 is marked down by almost $20 and $23.33 in graphite and gold hues respectively with a 40mm case and no cellular connectivity from a $299.99 list price, while the extra-stylish and extra-functional Watch 6 Classic can be purchased for $19 less than its usual price of $429.99 in a GPS-only model designed for users with extra-large wrists with a 47mm case available in silver and black paint jobs.
By no means huge or life-altering, these discounts can definitely make a difference for folks who know these are the best smartwatches for their needs and want to be as frugal as possible ahead of the upcoming start of a new school year.
Of course, you might be able to save (a lot) more if you're patient and can wait for Amazon's "Prime Big Deal Days" event in October or other similar fall sales around Thanksgiving, but that's sometimes much easier said than done.
Then again, it seems pretty easy to resist buying the non-Classic Galaxy Watch 6, which is almost identical to its cheaper predecessor. Its "bezelicious" sibling, however, is an entirely different story, turning heads and blowing minds with its gorgeous design, expansive screen real estate, and above all, handy rotating bezel while looking way more similar to the outdated Watch 4 Classic than last year's bulky Watch 5 Pro.
