Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Samsung's hot new Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic are discounted outright for the first time

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic are discounted outright for the first time
What's better than a free band and Amazon gift card in terms of launch deals for a pair of beautiful Wear OS-powered Apple Watch alternatives? For some people, that might be an outright discount. Even a small one. Like 20 bucks or so. 

Yes, that's all to say that Amazon is selling the just-released Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic at special prices already by themselves in a few different variants and colors, allowing hardcore Samsung fans to keep their spending to a minimum while not having to also get various accessories and gifts they may or may not need.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, Aluminum Case, Sapphire Crystal Display, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Always-on Heart Rate Monitoring, ECG, Fall Detection, Infrared Temperature Sensor, Body Composition, Cycle Tracking, Irregular Heart Rate Notification, Advanced Sleep Coaching, Gold Color
$23 off (8%)
Pre-order at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, Aluminum Case, Sapphire Crystal Display, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Always-on Heart Rate Monitoring, ECG, Fall Detection, Infrared Temperature Sensor, Body Composition, Cycle Tracking, Irregular Heart Rate Notification, Advanced Sleep Coaching, Graphite Color
$19 off (6%)
Pre-order at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (47mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, Stainless Steel Case, Rotating Bezel, Sapphire Crystal Display, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Always-on Heart Rate Monitoring, ECG, Fall Detection, Infrared Temperature Sensor, Body Composition, Cycle Tracking, Irregular Heart Rate Notification, Advanced Sleep Coaching, Two Colors
$19 off (4%)
Pre-order at Amazon

The "regular" Watch 6 is marked down by almost $20 and $23.33 in graphite and gold hues respectively with a 40mm case and no cellular connectivity from a $299.99 list price, while the extra-stylish and extra-functional Watch 6 Classic can be purchased for $19 less than its usual price of $429.99 in a GPS-only model designed for users with extra-large wrists with a 47mm case available in silver and black paint jobs.

By no means huge or life-altering, these discounts can definitely make a difference for folks who know these are the best smartwatches for their needs and want to be as frugal as possible ahead of the upcoming start of a new school year. 

Of course, you might be able to save (a lot) more if you're patient and can wait for Amazon's "Prime Big Deal Days" event in October or other similar fall sales around Thanksgiving, but that's sometimes much easier said than done.

Then again, it seems pretty easy to resist buying the non-Classic Galaxy Watch 6, which is almost identical to its cheaper predecessor. Its "bezelicious" sibling, however, is an entirely different story, turning heads and blowing minds with its gorgeous design, expansive screen real estate, and above all, handy rotating bezel while looking way more similar to the outdated Watch 4 Classic than last year's bulky Watch 5 Pro.

Popular stories

T-Mobile might be shooting itself in the foot with alleged change to port-in perk
T-Mobile might be shooting itself in the foot with alleged change to port-in perk
Best Buy might soon stop offering T-Mobile services and end all support
Best Buy might soon stop offering T-Mobile services and end all support
Best Buy is selling two Microsoft Surface Pro 9 variants at monster discounts for a limited time
Best Buy is selling two Microsoft Surface Pro 9 variants at monster discounts for a limited time
A friendly reminder from Google: Clean your Pixel Buds every 120 hours of use!
A friendly reminder from Google: Clean your Pixel Buds every 120 hours of use!
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
Amazon knocks down a whopping 50% off the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro, reducing them to an impulse buy
Amazon knocks down a whopping 50% off the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro, reducing them to an impulse buy
Loading Comments...

Latest News

iPhone SE 4: Samsung and Google will hate the $500 flagship-killer that Android users will love
iPhone SE 4: Samsung and Google will hate the $500 flagship-killer that Android users will love
More Exynos 2400 specs are leaked and the SoC could make Galaxy S24 users happy
More Exynos 2400 specs are leaked and the SoC could make Galaxy S24 users happy
Planning on buying an upcoming flagship phone? Tipster has some bad news about pricing
Planning on buying an upcoming flagship phone? Tipster has some bad news about pricing
Anonymous Google insider leaks new Camera UI for Pixel 8 line
Anonymous Google insider leaks new Camera UI for Pixel 8 line
iPhone 15 Ultra - not Pro Max - might have a Galaxy S23 Ultra-level zoom camera
iPhone 15 Ultra - not Pro Max - might have a Galaxy S23 Ultra-level zoom camera
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless