Grab the Google Pixel Watch for less at Amazon if you don't feel like waiting for the Pixel Watch 2
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Want to complete your Google ecosystem but don’t feel like waiting for the release of the Google Pixel Watch 2? We’ve got great news for you! Right now, you can get the Pixel Watch at a discounted price from Amazon. At 20% off, the wearable is a thing you might want to consider.
It’s great that you don’t have to provide a trade-in or bend over backward to take advantage of the irresistible discount. To top it off, Amazon has discounted all available paintjobs, meaning you can pick whichever color you like the most and still benefit from the 20% markdown.
Powered by Google’s proprietary Wear OS, the Pixel Watch feels intuitive to use. Sensor-wise, it’s packed to the brim, too. Here, you have all the must-have tracking options like heart rate, blood oxygen, ECG, detailed sleep-tracking capabilities, and more. Amazingly, Google’s smartwatch provides second-based heart rate monitoring, which is pretty impressive for sure.
Google also integrated Emergency SOS into the Pixel Watch, with crash and fall detection. Of course, you can also make contactless payments with this smartwatch. And if you’re a fitness enthusiast, the Fitbit activity tracking allows you to track a wide range of exercises.
In addition, the Google smartwatch offers about a day of battery life on a single charge. While that’s nothing compared to what you get from Garmin’s GPS smartwatches, it’s still decent enough for most users.
Overall, if you’re not into waiting for the new Google Pixel Watch 2 to hit the shelves, we suggest you go for this deal. At that price, this wearable undoubtedly is something to consider adding to your tech collection.
Google’s first-ever wearable is among the best smartwatch for Android lovers, and it's also an ideal choice for Pixel smartphone users. With its sleek and modern design, the device undoubtedly looks stunning. But it’s not just about the looks, right? Let’s find out what you get for your investment here.
Interestingly enough, this smartwatch features step-by-step navigation when you need to reach a destination you’ve never visited. Another neat feature is that the Pixel Watch features Google Assistant, allowing you to send messages, make phone calls, etc., with your voice.
