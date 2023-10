Grab the Google Pixel Watch for less at Amazon if you don't feel like waiting for the Pixel Watch 2

Pixel Watch

Pixel Watch

Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch 2

Google’s first-ever wearable is among the best smartwatch for Android lovers , and it's also an ideal choice for Pixel smartphone users. With its sleek and modern design, the device undoubtedly looks stunning. But it’s not just about the looks, right? Let’s find out what you get for your investment here.Powered by Google’s proprietary Wear OS, thefeels intuitive to use. Sensor-wise, it’s packed to the brim, too. Here, you have all the must-have tracking options like heart rate, blood oxygen, ECG, detailed sleep-tracking capabilities, and more. Amazingly, Google’s smartwatch provides second-based heart rate monitoring, which is pretty impressive for sure.Interestingly enough, this smartwatch features step-by-step navigation when you need to reach a destination you’ve never visited. Another neat feature is that thefeatures Google Assistant, allowing you to send messages, make phone calls, etc., with your voice.Google also integrated Emergency SOS into the, with crash and fall detection. Of course, you can also make contactless payments with this smartwatch. And if you’re a fitness enthusiast, the Fitbit activity tracking allows you to track a wide range of exercises.In addition, the Google smartwatch offers about a day of battery life on a single charge. While that’s nothing compared to what you get from Garmin’s GPS smartwatches, it’s still decent enough for most users.Overall, if you’re not into waiting for the newto hit the shelves, we suggest you go for this deal. At that price, this wearable undoubtedly is something to consider adding to your tech collection.