The Apple Watch Series 8 is currently $100 cheaper at Walmart

Are you wondering where to get the Apple Watch Series 8 with the highest discount right now? Look no further and go straight to Walmart, for the retailer has an epic deal on the 41mm GPS-only variant. Amazingly, the wearable goes for just $299.99 right now, meaning you can save as much as $100 on your purchase, a fantastic deal indeed!

At this price, the Watch Series 8 might be the better choice than the new and hot Watch Series 9, in our opinion, especially for those who want to complete their Apple ecosystem at a bargain price. Then again, if you’d like to grab the larger 45mm model, we suggest you check out Amazon’s big discount we shared about a week ago.

Grab the Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm, GPS, and save $100 at Walmart

The amazing Apple Watch Series 8 is now available for $100 less at Walmart. The fantastic wearable features plenty of awesome features that help you stay healthy and connected. Get it now for $100 less and enjoy your savings.
$100 off (25%)
$299 99
$399 99
Buy at Walmart

Like any smartwatch by Apple, this one needs no introduction. It may have already seen its successor, but it’s still highly desirable, and for a good reason. Let’s talk about what you get for your investment here, shall we?

Firstly, the Watch Series 8 is as sensor-rich as they go. Here, you have all the latest and must-have sensors. Put it on your wrist to get next-level insights into your heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep quality, temperature changes, and more. You can also easily take an ECG via the wearable. Let’s not forget that it comes with advanced safety technology to keep you safe throughout the day.

Speaking of safety, the smartwatch features fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. But that’s not all, for it can also help you follow and improve your fitness performance. The Apple Workout app features far more advanced metrics and ways to train. So, your daily dose of workout motivation is always available on your wrist.

If you pull the trigger on this deal right now, you’ll get three months of FREE Apple Fitness+. It allows you to explore countless workout types and even meditation routines.

As for its design, the smartwatch has an IP6X rating, making it more durable against dust. It has a swim-proof built as well. Additionally, the Watch Series 8 comes with an 18-hour battery life and supports fast charging so that you don’t have to be limited by a cord for way too long.
