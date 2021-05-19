The Apple Watch Series 6 is massively discounted yet again in many different models

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Obviously, if you're willing to wait another four months or so before making your next big wearable purchase, you probably shouldn't "settle" for the "boring old" Apple Watch Series 6





But if patience is not your biggest virtue and/or you want to spend as little as possible on a high-end iPhone-only smartwatch, it may not be such a bad idea to pull the trigger today.







A 44mm graphite stainless steel-made device with a black sport band and built-in LTE speeds, for instance, is currently on sale at a whopping $132.57 off its (arguably excessive) $749 list price.



Meanwhile, bargain hunters will be happy to hear the entry-level 40mm variant lacking cellular connectivity is up for grabs at discounts ranging from around 50 to as much as 70 bucks in several different colors. By no means earth-shattering or unprecedented, those deals should help you not regret your purchase too much if you feel like you simply cannot wait until next month's Prime Day 2021 festival.



The same goes for buyers of a single 44mm GPS-only Apple Watch Series 6 version in an eye-catching (Product) RED paint job fetching $54 less than usual, with a whole bunch of other cellular-capable models also sold at substantial markdowns of anywhere between $50 and $100.



Powered by a blazing fast S6 processor, this bad boy is about as feature-packed as smartwatches come nowadays, including everything from life-saving ECG monitoring technology to a state-of-the-art blood oxygen sensor, sleep tracking, and a set of specific activity tracking tools that's more complex and reliable than ever before.



In case you're wondering, the Series 7 is unlikely to bring any game-changing new health monitoring capabilities to the table, although the raw speed aspect will undoubtedly be improved... yet again. In other words, if you don't dislike the Series 6 design, there might not be much reason to wait for its potentially refined but not completely overhauled sequel.