The hugely popular Apple Watch Series 6 is cheaper than ever in one snazzy flavor
Normally priced at $399, a 40mm GPS-only Apple Watch Series 6 in an eye-catching red color can be currently purchased for $100 less than that with absolutely no strings attached.
Unfortunately, the unprecedented 25 percent markdown does not apply to any of the other non-cellular-enabled 40mm models, so unless you want to spend anywhere between 70 and 100 bucks extra, you'll need to settle for a Product (RED) unit with an aluminum case and matching red sport band.
On the bright side, Amazon also has a whole bunch of LTE-capable Series 6 models on sale at pretty substantial discounts of their own ranging from $50 to $80. We're talking numerous color combinations as far as both 40 and 44mm sizes are concerned, and if you don't want to, you won't have to spend a small fortune on a premium stainless steel edition to save big.
Across the board, the best-selling and very well-reviewed Apple Watch Series 6 supports life-saving ECG monitoring and fall detection technologies, as well as blood oxygen saturation tracking, sleep tracking, and all kinds of workouts and physical activities.
While Samsung has come a long way over the years and our comprehensive list of the best smartwatches available today includes quite a few objectively great affordable alternatives to the latest high-end Apple Watch generation, it remains nearly impossible to beat the wearable industry champion, especially at such a reasonable price.