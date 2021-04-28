The hugely popular Apple Watch Series 6 is cheaper than ever in one snazzy flavor

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 28, 2021, 7:01 AM
There aren't a lot of better gadgets we can think of than last year's Apple Watch Series 6 to pick up as a thoughtful gift for your tech-savvy mom ahead of May 9, and while Amazon doesn't explicitly flag its latest discount as a Mother's Day 2021 deal, it's easy for bargain hunters to make that connection.

Of course, you shouldn't count on this amazing promotion lasting another week or two, as the entry-level variant of the world's most popular smartwatch just so happens to be cheaper than ever before at the time of this writing.

Normally priced at $399, a 40mm GPS-only Apple Watch Series 6 in an eye-catching red color can be currently purchased for $100 less than that with absolutely no strings attached. 

Unfortunately, the unprecedented 25 percent markdown does not apply to any of the other non-cellular-enabled 40mm models, so unless you want to spend anywhere between 70 and 100 bucks extra, you'll need to settle for a Product (RED) unit with an aluminum case and matching red sport band.

On the bright side, Amazon also has a whole bunch of LTE-capable Series 6 models on sale at pretty substantial discounts of their own ranging from $50 to $80. We're talking numerous color combinations as far as both 40 and 44mm sizes are concerned, and if you don't want to, you won't have to spend a small fortune on a premium stainless steel edition to save big.

Across the board, the best-selling and very well-reviewed Apple Watch Series 6 supports life-saving ECG monitoring and fall detection technologies, as well as blood oxygen saturation tracking, sleep tracking, and all kinds of workouts and physical activities.

While Samsung has come a long way over the years and our comprehensive list of the best smartwatches available today includes quite a few objectively great affordable alternatives to the latest high-end Apple Watch generation, it remains nearly impossible to beat the wearable industry champion, especially at such a reasonable price.

