Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View
Apple Articles

Apple Watch Series 6: Stainless steel vs aluminum

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Sep 18, 2020, 4:55 AM
Apple Watch Series 6: Stainless steel vs aluminum
The Apple Watch Series 6 is finally here and it’s the most advanced wearable that Apple has ever made. Many of you are probably wondering if it’s the right time to buy the Apple Watch 6 or upgrade from a previous generation. We tried to answer those questions, so be sure to check the links below. Meanwhile, if you’ve made up your mind about buying an Apple Watch 6, there’s another conundrum to face. Which one should you get?

ALSO Read:
Apple Watch Series 6 vs Apple Watch Series 3

The Apple Watch 6 is available in three flavors - aluminum, stainless steel, and titanium (no ceramic option, sadly.) We’ll leave the titanium option for now and focus on the more obvious riddle here - aluminum versus stainless steel. Both versions have the same hardware and software features - they can track your heart rate, measure your blood oxygen levels, monitor your sleep, and do all those useful things to make your life easier. What are the differences, then?


Apple Watch: Stainless steel vs aluminum


Apple Watch Series 6 aluminum

  • GPS only, GPS + Cellular options
  • Weight: 30.5g (40mm), 36.5g (44mm)
  • Display material: Ion-X strengthen glass
  • Colors: Space Gray, Silver, Gold, Blue, and (Product)RED
  • Price: from $399

Apple Watch Series 6 stainless steel

  • GPS + Cellular only
  • Weight: 39.7g (40mm), 47.1g (44mm)
  • Display material: sapphire crystal
  • Colors: Silver, Gold, and Graphite
  • Price: from $699

The biggest difference between the two versions is that you can get the aluminum without a plan. If you want a stainless steel casing, on the other hand, your only option is GPS + Cellular, even if you don’t plan on using the watch with a monthly data plan. You’re paying around $100 more for the Cellular option, which is a considerable amount, so it’s worth mentioning when making a buying decision.

Now let’s talk about durability. The aluminum casing variety of the Apple Watch 6 is softer and prone to scratches and chipping. If you bump the watch against a hard surface like a wall, chances are that it will register some damage. The display coating on the Apple Watch 6 aluminum is Ion-X strengthened glass, which is also softer than the sapphire crystal, used on the stainless steel version.


If you go for the Apple Watch 6 stainless steel, you’ll get a much harder casing material and display. Sapphire crystal is one of the hardest opaque materials in the world. It has been used in high-end conventional watches for decades and can only be scratched by a diamond or an object with similar hardness. In practice, with a sapphire crystal display, your Apple Watch Series 6 will most likely remain scratch-free until it’s time for a new one, and even after that.

Last but not least, there’s the weight. Stainless steel versions are heavier than aluminum because steel is a harder and denser material. We’re talking roughly 10 grams more for the stainless steel versions against aluminum ones in their respective sizes. It might not sound as much but if we look at the weight of the Apple Watch 6 aluminum (30.5g) the difference is actually more than 30%.


Which one should you buy?


It all boils down to personal preference, of course, but here are a few tips. If you want a variety of colors to choose from, a lighter and cheaper Apple Watch, then the aluminum variant is perfect for you. If you want the added protection of the sapphire crystal and the stainless steel casing, and don’t mind the extra weight (and money), then you should buy the Apple Watch 6 stainless steel.

Related phones

Watch Series 6 (44mm)
Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm) View Full specs
  • Display 1.8 inches
    448 x 368 pixels
  • Hardware Apple S6
    1GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, not expandable
  • OS watchOS 6.x
Watch Series 6 (40mm)
Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm) View Full specs
  • Display 1.6 inches
    394 x 324 pixels
  • Hardware Apple S6
    1GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, not expandable
  • OS watchOS 6.x

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Advanced Apple Watch Series 6 and affordable Apple Watch SE are official
Popular stories
Leaked iPhone 12 Pro Max benchmark results fail to impress
Popular stories
Sony Xperia 5 II 5G is official: price, release date, specs, all you need to know
Popular stories
Apple's over-ear AirPods Studio headphones have leaked in two colors

Popular stories

Popular stories
iPhone 12 has reportedly entered mass production - and we have bad news
Popular stories
Verizon's indoor tests with Samsung counter all that T-Mobile 5G signal penetration trolling
Popular stories
OnePlus website hints at the impending launch of at least four phones, including OnePlus 8T Pro
Popular stories
The iPhone 12 Pro chassis leaks in a hands-on video and cases, spot the surprise extra camera
Popular stories
Leaked iPhone 12 Pro Max benchmark results fail to impress
Popular stories
New and existing T-Mobile customers are in for another awesome surprise this Friday

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless