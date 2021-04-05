Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
iOS Apple Deals Wearables

A few of the cheapest Apple Watch Series 6 models around are even cheaper than usual

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 05, 2021, 4:14 PM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A few of the cheapest Apple Watch Series 6 models around are even cheaper than usual
Even though there are plenty of solid lower-cost alternatives available in the US today, including one manufactured by the same industry-leading company and released at the same time last fall, it's definitely hard not to like the Apple Watch Series 6.

It's even more difficult to snub the world's most popular high-end smartwatch when you can score a nice discount from a reputable retailer with absolutely no strings attached. Once again, that's the case right now, as Amazon sells several different models at significantly lower than usual prices.

Incredibly enough, you can save the most money by opting for one of the cheapest variants, which would typically set you back $399. We're obviously talking about an intelligent timepiece with a 40mm case and no standalone cellular connectivity, and if you don't mind the love-or-hate (Product) RED flavor, Amazon will add a $29.01 discount at checkout on top of a $50 markdown visible right on the product webpage.

That brings your total savings up to a hefty $79.01 for a decidedly... eye-catching Series 6 version with a snazzy red-coated aluminum build and a matching sport band. If you don't plan on standing out quite so much when you go running in the park, swimming, or you're just out walking around the block, the 40mm GPS-only model pairing a space gray aluminum case with a black sport band might be perfect for you at $77.92 off its aforementioned list price.

While not quite as drastic, Amazon is offering a few decent discounts on costlier variants as well. You can get a non-LTE-enabled 44mm Apple Watch Series 6, for instance, at 50 bucks less than usual in a red color option, with a number of cellular-capable models in both 40 and 44mm sizes currently slashed off by $40 or $50 too.

Of course, all these deals are likely to get better as the commercial release of the vastly improved Apple Watch Series 7 draws near, but we still have a long way to go until September and bargain hunters may not want to risk wasting such a golden opportunity to save up to 79 bucks without jumping through any hoops whatsoever.

The Apple Watch family is so incredibly successful for a reason, mind you, saving lives and making lives better around the world for a number of years now while the competition is still trying to figure out what's the best platform to challenge watchOS. The answer, of course, is no platform. Not today and not very soon either.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
OnePlus 9 price, deals, and where to buy
Popular stories
Samsung's low-cost Galaxy A12 makes unexpected US debut with killer launch deal
Popular stories
Apple's latest iPhone and iPad trade-in changes are (mostly) good news
Popular stories
Expires in - 3w 4dBeats Solo Pro wireless headphones with ANC are $155 off on Woot
Popular stories
OnePlus 9 Pro price, preorder deals, and where to buy
Popular stories
Best deals on LG phones right now

Popular stories

Popular stories
Apple hints at imminent release of iOS 14.5 and possibly a 5G iPad Pro (2021)
Popular stories
Dummy model of 5G Apple iPhone 13 Pro reveals new notch design (VIDEO)
Popular stories
OnePlus 9 Pro vs OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Camera evolution comparison
Popular stories
How to reset an iPad
Popular stories
LG might discontinue software support for existing phones after exiting the market
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 new update brings camera improvement

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless