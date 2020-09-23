Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View
Apple Articles Wearables

Apple Watch Series 6: 40mm vs 44mm, which Apple Watch Series 6 size is the best for you?

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Sep 23, 2020, 6:41 AM
Apple Watch Series 6: 40mm vs 44mm, which Apple Watch Series 6 size is the best for you?
The Apple Watch Series 6, the most colorful Apple Watch to date, features exciting new health and fitness features, blood oxygen monitoring, and an ECG app to monitor your heart rhythm. On top of that, all these cool features are packed in a good-looking and modern rectangular design. The Apple Watch Series 6 case comes in either aluminum, stainless steel, or titanium, and we have explained the differences between these options. But what about the sizing? If you’re wondering between the Apple Watch Series 6 40mm and 44mm, read on as we discuss the differences.

Apple Watch Series 6 40mm


Quite obviously, the 40mm one has a smaller display in comparison to the Apple Watch 6 44mm. Apart from the display size though, it is generally a smaller watch. For example, if you happen to have a smaller wrist, you may want to go for this variant as the bigger 44mm one can look and feel bulky. Mind you, it might not even fit!

Apple says that the 40mm Apple Watch Series 6 will fit 130-200mm wrists, so keep that in mind. Additionally, the Apple Watch 6 40mm is the lighter variant of the two, even though it’s just by a few grams.

Apple Watch Series 6 44mm


The display of the Apple Watch Series 6 44mm is obviously the bigger one. However, it’s not only looks. The 44mm display has more pixels, and text can appear slightly larger in some places on it. Additionally, it weighs a few more grams that the 40mm.

It will fit 140-220mm wrists, so if your wrist is on the bigger side, it will definitely be a better option to go for the 44mm one.

Difference between the Apple Watch Series 6 40mm vs 44mm display:

  • Apple Watch Series 6 40mm: display is 1.57inch with a 494 x 324 resolution
  • Apple Watch Series 6 44mm: display is 1.78 inches, 448 x 368 resolution

Matching wrist size for the Apple Watch Series 6


Although matching your wrist size is important to think about before buying an Apple Watch, some people can get away without considering it. Generally, for a better comfort level you should get an Apple Watch that fits your wrist size, but in some cases the difference in wrist size will not determine your purchase. For example, your wrist can be around 150mm, so you can go for both options. However, it’s always good to try an Apple Watch on at a local Apple Store to be sure you enjoy how it looks on you and how you feel with it on your wrist.


Also, keep in mind that the length of most bands available usually matches the watch size. This means that usually small bands are not quite that available for the 44mm and large bands for the 40mm, and although it's not impossible to find one, it may be more difficult to do so.

Apple Watch Series 6 40mm vs 44mm: Price


The bigger Apple Watch Series 6 44mm is the more expensive variant. For the standard Apple Watch Series 6 model, the 40mm is priced at $399, while the 44mm Apple Watch 6 is priced at $429. If you pick a more expensive variant, for example one with a stainless steel or titanium case, the price will also be around $50 more for the 44mm Apple Watch.

Conclusion


At the end, it all boils down to your personal preference, because you might want a bigger, bulkier watch, even if you have a small wrist, or the opposite. Apart from the aforementioned subtle differences in size and weight, the design, the case colors and the bands, as well as all premium and exciting features for the Apple Watch Series 6 are available for both the 40mm and the 44mm variant.

More on the Apple Watch Series 6:

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
LG Wing hands-on: what does the LG Wing do?
Popular stories
Leaked iPhone 12 Pro Max benchmark results fail to impress
Popular stories
Sony Xperia 5 II 5G is official: price, release date, specs, all you need to know
Popular stories
Apple's over-ear AirPods Studio headphones have leaked in two colors

Popular stories

Popular stories
AT&T and Verizon become unlikely allies in the 5G war against T-Mobile
Popular stories
Verizon's indoor tests with Samsung counter all that T-Mobile 5G signal penetration trolling
Popular stories
Issues with the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G and other high-end models are frustrating users
Popular stories
You need to set up this useful new iOS 14 feature for your iPhone right now!
Popular stories
New and existing T-Mobile customers are in for another awesome surprise right now
Popular stories
Apple iPhone 12 Pro/Max vs iPhone 11 Pro/Max

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless