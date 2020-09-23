Apple Watch Series 6: 40mm vs 44mm, which Apple Watch Series 6 size is the best for you?

Apple Watch Series 6 40mm





Apple Watch Series 6 44mm





It will fit 140-220mm wrists, so if your wrist is on the bigger side, it will definitely be a better option to go for the 44mm one.



Difference between the Apple Watch Series 6 40mm vs 44mm display:

Apple Watch Series 6 40mm: display is 1.57inch with a 494 x 324 resolution

Apple Watch Series 6 44mm: display is 1.78 inches, 448 x 368 resolution







Matching wrist size for the Apple Watch Series 6







Although matching your wrist size is important to think about before buying an Apple Watch, some people can get away without considering it. Generally, for a better comfort level you should get an Apple Watch that fits your wrist size, but in some cases the difference in wrist size will not determine your purchase. For example, your wrist can be around 150mm, so you can go for both options. However, it’s always good to try an Apple Watch on at a local Apple Store to be sure you enjoy how it looks on you and how you feel with it on your wrist.









Apple Watch Series 6 40mm vs 44mm: Price





The bigger Apple Watch Series 6 44mm is the more expensive variant. For the standard Apple Watch Series 6 model, the 40mm is priced at $399, while the 44mm Apple Watch 6 is priced at $429. If you pick a more expensive variant, for example one with a stainless steel or titanium case, the price will also be around $50 more for the 44mm Apple Watch.







Check out : Best Apple Watch deals right now



Conclusion





At the end, it all boils down to your personal preference, because you might want a bigger, bulkier watch, even if you have a small wrist, or the opposite. Apart from the aforementioned subtle differences in size and weight, the design, the case colors and the bands, as well as all premium and exciting features for the Apple Watch Series 6 are available for both the 40mm and the 44mm variant.





More on the Apple Watch Series 6:



