Apple Watch Series 7 rumored to have a new design and a new color option
Last September, TF International's Ming-Chi Kuo said that the Series 7 Apple Watch could be redesigned. Recently tipster Jon Prosser made a similar comment during an episode of his Genius Bar podcast. Prosser says that the upcoming Apple Watch model will include a change that is similar to one made by other Apple devices.
Another possibility is that the Apple Watch Series 7 will include a blood glucose monitor that will give diabetics a non-invasive way to test their blood sugar. This will allow them to calculate how much insulin they need to inject before each meal. Instead of drawing their own blood, putting it on a test strip and inserting the strip into a glucometer in order to get a reading, Apple Watch users would just stand by as an infrared light from the back of the timepiece shines through the user's skin to determine the level of sugar in the blood; no expensive test strips, no drawing a blood sample before each test.
Interestingly, Samsung was rumored to be adding a similar non-invasive blood glucose monitor for the Galaxy Watch 4, but that rumor recently died. However, as we write this story, the blood glucose monitor feature remains a strong possibility for the upcoming version of the world's most popular watch.