Apple Watch Series 7 rumored to have a new design and a new color option

This could indicate that the timepiece is going to change to a flat-edged design similar to what we now see on the iPhone 12 series , the iPad Air and the iPad Pro . Prosser and his podcast partner Sam Kohl say that this design change will be more subtle than what Apple has done with the same redesign on other products. And the duo also stated that Apple will add a new green color option for the Apple Watch Series 7.





Another possibility is that the Apple Watch Series 7 will include a blood glucose monitor that will give diabetics a non-invasive way to test their blood sugar. This will allow them to calculate how much insulin they need to inject before each meal. Instead of drawing their own blood, putting it on a test strip and inserting the strip into a glucometer in order to get a reading, Apple Watch users would just stand by as an infrared light from the back of the timepiece shines through the user's skin to determine the level of sugar in the blood; no expensive test strips, no drawing a blood sample before each test.