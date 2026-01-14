Feature-rich Apple Watch Series 10 drops to bargain price after a $180 discount
The watch is still worth getting and is just unmissable with this markdown.
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The conditions of the deal/s may have changed since the initial publishing of this post.
Apple Watch Series 11. Sadly, that sweet deal is now a thing of the past. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t still snag a brand-new Apple Watch at a massive discount!A few days ago, I shared that Amazon was offering a $100 discount on the
Being a modern, high-end Apple smartwatch, our friend here delivers on all the important fronts. With its sleek look, it goes well with both casual and formal attire, so it’ll complement your clothing regardless of whether you’re wearing shorts and a t-shirt or an expensive suit.
It runs on watchOS, so in addition to those fancy looks, you also get an abundance of health-tracking and lifestyle features. For instance, it offers temperature sensing and can track your stress and sleep. It even has a sleep apnea detection feature and a dedicated depth gauge app.
The only complaint I have about this handsome fella is the battery life. Don’t get me wrong, it’ll last you the whole day without a top-up, which is normal performance for a smartwatch like this. Still, I wish the battery lasted a full week. Nevertheless, the Apple Watch Series 10 is an absolute bargain right now, so be sure to act fast and save while you can!
The Apple Watch Series 10 is currently selling for 42% off at Walmart. This means you can nab the 42mm Cellular model in Jet Black for just $249, saving you $180 in the process. And that, well, that is a bargain price for all the value this bad boy brings to the table. It's definitely a deal you don’t want to miss.
Recommended For You
Being a modern, high-end Apple smartwatch, our friend here delivers on all the important fronts. With its sleek look, it goes well with both casual and formal attire, so it’ll complement your clothing regardless of whether you’re wearing shorts and a t-shirt or an expensive suit.
It runs on watchOS, so in addition to those fancy looks, you also get an abundance of health-tracking and lifestyle features. For instance, it offers temperature sensing and can track your stress and sleep. It even has a sleep apnea detection feature and a dedicated depth gauge app.
Moreover, you can use it for phone calls, make contactless payments, and even download third-party apps directly from the App Store. For times of crisis, it features Crash Detection, Fall Detection, and Emergency SOS, so it can call for help in case of an emergency.
The only complaint I have about this handsome fella is the battery life. Don’t get me wrong, it’ll last you the whole day without a top-up, which is normal performance for a smartwatch like this. Still, I wish the battery lasted a full week. Nevertheless, the Apple Watch Series 10 is an absolute bargain right now, so be sure to act fast and save while you can!
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Popular stories
Latest News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: