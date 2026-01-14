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Feature-rich Apple Watch Series 10 drops to bargain price after a $180 discount

The watch is still worth getting and is just unmissable with this markdown.

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A person holding an Apple Watch Series 10.
       View now at Walmart  
A few days ago, I shared that Amazon was offering a $100 discount on the Apple Watch Series 11. Sadly, that sweet deal is now a thing of the past. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t still snag a brand-new Apple Watch at a massive discount!

The Apple Watch Series 10 is currently selling for 42% off at Walmart. This means you can nab the 42mm Cellular model in Jet Black for just $249, saving you $180 in the process. And that, well, that is a bargain price for all the value this bad boy brings to the table. It's definitely a deal you don’t want to miss.

Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm, LTE): Save $180!

$249
$429
$180 off (42%)
Walmart is selling the 42mm LTE-enabled Apple Watch Series 10 for a whopping $180 off. This lets you grab one for just $249, which is a bargain price for all the value it has to offer. This is one of the best smartwatches on the market, so don't hesitate—save today!
Buy at Walmart
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Being a modern, high-end Apple smartwatch, our friend here delivers on all the important fronts. With its sleek look, it goes well with both casual and formal attire, so it’ll complement your clothing regardless of whether you’re wearing shorts and a t-shirt or an expensive suit.

It runs on watchOS, so in addition to those fancy looks, you also get an abundance of health-tracking and lifestyle features. For instance, it offers temperature sensing and can track your stress and sleep. It even has a sleep apnea detection feature and a dedicated depth gauge app.

Moreover, you can use it for phone calls, make contactless payments, and even download third-party apps directly from the App Store. For times of crisis, it features Crash Detection, Fall Detection, and Emergency SOS, so it can call for help in case of an emergency.

The only complaint I have about this handsome fella is the battery life. Don’t get me wrong, it’ll last you the whole day without a top-up, which is normal performance for a smartwatch like this. Still, I wish the battery lasted a full week. Nevertheless, the Apple Watch Series 10 is an absolute bargain right now, so be sure to act fast and save while you can!

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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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