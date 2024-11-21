The Apple Watch SE 2 is the number one Black Friday steal for hardcore Apple fans at $80 discount

Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!
Apple Watch SE 2
Because not all Apple aficionados are made of money, the company's Watch SE roster often ranks pretty highly on a lot of holiday shopping lists, especially once Black Friday deals kick in to reduce what are typically fairly reasonable prices anyway.

Released back in the fall of 2022 and somewhat surprisingly left without a sequel this year, the second-gen Apple Watch SE is unsurprisingly sold at substantial discounts during Amazon's extended Black Friday Week event kicked off earlier today. Of course, just because we all expected this device to go down in price before Thanksgiving (and well before Christmas), that doesn't mean the $80 you can save pretty much across the board right now is negligible.

Apple Watch SE (2022)

40mm, GPS Only, Apple S8 Processor, Retina LTPO OLED Display with 1000 Nits of Brightness, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Compass, Always-on Altimeter, Built-in Speaker, Third-generation Optical Heart Rate Sensor, Midnight Aluminum Case, Midnight Sport Band
$80 off (32%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch SE (2022)

44mm, GPS Only, Apple S8 Processor, Retina LTPO OLED Display with 1000 Nits of Brightness, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Compass, Always-on Altimeter, Built-in Speaker, Third-generation Optical Heart Rate Sensor, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Color Options
$80 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch SE (2022)

40mm, GPS + Cellular, Apple S8 Processor, Retina LTPO OLED Display with 1000 Nits of Brightness, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Compass, Always-on Altimeter, Built-in Speaker, Third-generation Optical Heart Rate Sensor, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Color Options
$80 off (27%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch SE (2022)

44mm, GPS + Cellular, Apple S8 Processor, Retina LTPO OLED Display with 1000 Nits of Brightness, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Compass, Always-on Altimeter, Built-in Speaker, Third-generation Optical Heart Rate Sensor, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Color Options
$80 off (24%)
Buy at Amazon

In fact, this seems to be the highest discount ever offered by a retailer like Amazon for Apple Watch SE 2 buyers, and although it's not completely unprecedented, the new sale eliminates the Prime subscription requirement of a similar promotion from a few months ago while giving you the choice between 40 and 44mm case sizes and between GPS-only and cellular-enabled variants.

Although not all colorways are currently available at the same discount (or available at all), the flexibility of Amazon's latest Apple Watch SE (2022) Black Friday sale should prove more than satisfactory for most prospective buyers, especially in the lack of any real budget smartwatch alternatives for iPhone users.

Basically, the vast majority of cash-strapped Apple fans are likely to consider this the best smartwatch for their financial needs and requirements this holiday season by default. Then again, our Apple Watch SE 2 review from a while back proves that you're not dealing with a pushover here in the overall performance, screen quality, or health monitoring departments, and at $80 under a typical starting price of $249, all those key selling points and strengths are obviously amplified even further.


Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

