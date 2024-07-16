Pre-order your new Motorola Razr 2024 here!
Jul 18, Thu, 3:00 CDT
The Apple Watch SE 2 is a total Prime Day 2024 steal with or without LTE

Can't afford the Apple Watch Series 9 at its massively reduced Prime Day prices? Can't even dare to dream about owning a rugged Apple Watch Ultra or Apple Watch Ultra 2? Amazon is coming to the rescue of all cash-strapped iPhone users looking for a top-notch budget smartwatch this summer with hefty new discounts for all Apple Watch SE 2 models.

These are also exclusively available for Prime members for 48 hours only, impressively making the 2022-released low-cost wearable device cheaper than ever across the board. Whether you want your second-gen Apple Watch SE to feature standalone cellular connectivity or not and regardless of your case size and color preferences, you stand to save 80 bucks (if you hurry), which is definitely nothing to sneeze at for an already affordable intelligent timepiece.

Apple Watch SE (2022)

40mm, GPS Only, Apple S8 Processor, Retina LTPO OLED Display with 1000 Nits of Brightness, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Compass, Always-on Altimeter, Built-in Speaker, Third-generation Optical Heart Rate Sensor, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Color Options, Prime Membership Required
$79 off (32%)
$169 99
$249
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch SE (2022)

44mm, GPS Only, Apple S8 Processor, Retina LTPO OLED Display with 1000 Nits of Brightness, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Compass, Always-on Altimeter, Built-in Speaker, Third-generation Optical Heart Rate Sensor, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Color Options, Prime Membership Required
$79 off (28%)
$199 99
$279
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch SE (2022)

40mm, GPS + Cellular, Apple S8 Processor, Retina LTPO OLED Display with 1000 Nits of Brightness, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Compass, Always-on Altimeter, Built-in Speaker, Third-generation Optical Heart Rate Sensor, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Color Options, Prime Membership Required
$79 off (26%)
$219 99
$299
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch SE (2022)

44mm, GPS + Cellular, Apple S8 Processor, Retina LTPO OLED Display with 1000 Nits of Brightness, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Compass, Always-on Altimeter, Built-in Speaker, Third-generation Optical Heart Rate Sensor, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Color Options, Prime Membership Required
$79 off (24%)
$249 99
$329
Buy at Amazon

Powered by the same high-end S8 processor as the Apple Watch Series 8 (which is only slightly less advanced than the S9 found inside 2023's Series 9 device), this puppy normally starts at $249. That means that its reduced price in a GPS-only 40mm variant beats the affordability of Samsung's new Galaxy Watch FE... with an old design and somewhat outdated internals.

Of course, the comparison between the two budget-friendly watches is rather unnecessary, as one of them lacks Android support and the other cannot be paired with Apple's iPhones. As such, we can almost say that the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) has no competition whatsoever in the sub-$200 segment, which makes us appreciate this very cool Prime Day 2024 deal even more.

With built-in 4G LTE speeds, the latest Apple Watch SE edition is a bit costlier than two Benjamins after your aforementioned $80 discount from $299 and $329 list prices in 40 and 44mm sizes respectively. Those are undeniably great offers for always-connected units with otherwise the same specs and capabilities as their non-cellular-enabled siblings, including super-accurate heart rate monitoring, fall detection, crash detection, emergency SOS, sleep tracking, 50m water resistance, and perhaps most impressively, state-of-the-art Retina display technology with up to 1000 nits brightness.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

