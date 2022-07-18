 Samsung rides Galaxy A lines' strong sales to remain top smartphone vendor during Q2 - PhoneArena
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from Mint Mobile

Samsung rides Galaxy A lines' strong sales to remain top smartphone vendor during Q2

Samsung iOS Apple Android
@wolfcallsputs
Samsung rides Galaxy A lines' strong sales to remain top smartphone vendor during Q2
Market research firm Canalys has released its second quarter data showing that smartphone shipments for the period declined by 9% on a year-over-year basis. The firm explained that issues with the global economy were to blame as were certain regional factors. Samsung remained the top smartphone vendor worldwide with a 21% market share thanks in part to strong shipments of its budget-priced Galaxy A series.

The Galaxy A series is made up of lower-priced  handsets with viable cameras, large batteries, and overall good performance for the price.

Continued high demand for the iPhone 13 series helped Apple maintain the second highest market share among global phone manufacturers at 17%.  China's Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo were third, fourth, and fifth respectively. Each of these firms had declines in phone shipments during the second quarter leaving them with global market shares of 14% (Xiaomi), 10% (Oppo), and 9% (Vivo).

Canalys Research Analyst Runar Bjørhovde said, "Vendors were forced to review their tactics in Q2 as the outlook for the smartphone market became more cautious,. Economic headwinds, sluggish demand and inventory pileup have resulted in vendors rapidly reassessing their portfolio strategies for the rest of 2022. The oversupplied mid-range is an exposed segment for vendors to focus on adjusting new launches, as budget-constrained consumers shift their device purchases toward the lower end."

Another Canalys analyst, Toby Zhu, stated that the supply chain is concerned because of the dropping demand for smartphones. That makes sense of course since lower demand for handsets leads to a decline in the number of units built which in turn reduces demand for the supplies needed to manufacture smartphones. Zhu adds "While component supplies and cost pressures are easing, a few concerns remain within logistics and production, such as some emerging markets' tightening import laws and customs procedures delaying shipments."

"In the near term," Zhu added, "vendors will look to accelerate sell-through using promotions and offers ahead of new launches during the holiday season to alleviate the channel's liquidity pressure. But in contrast to last year’s pent-up demand, consumers’ disposable income has been affected by soaring inflation this year. Deep collaboration with channels to monitor the state of inventory and supply will be vital for vendors to identify short-term opportunities while maintaining healthy channel partnerships in the long run."

For the record, Apple had a leading 21.4% increase in market share on a year-over-year basis. Samsung's year-over-year increase in Q2 market share amounted to 16.7% putting it second behind Apple. Xiaomi lost 17.6% of its Q2 2021 market share in 2022, Vivo lost 10%, and Oppo's second quarter market share during 2022 second quarter slipped 9.1% on annual basis.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Verizon almost doubles spectrum for 5G UW network coverage
Verizon almost doubles spectrum for 5G UW network coverage
Wartime hero: iPhone 11 Pro stops bullet from hurting Ukrainian soldier
Wartime hero: iPhone 11 Pro stops bullet from hurting Ukrainian soldier
Here are the two new iPhone 13 ads you're bound to see on television in coming days
Here are the two new iPhone 13 ads you're bound to see on television in coming days
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 update adds eSIM and Dual SIM Dual Standby support in the US
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 update adds eSIM and Dual SIM Dual Standby support in the US
T-Mobile crushes its rivals and Samsung edges out Apple in fresh batch of 5G speed tests
T-Mobile crushes its rivals and Samsung edges out Apple in fresh batch of 5G speed tests
Vote now: Have you already installed iOS 16 beta on your iPhone?
Vote now: Have you already installed iOS 16 beta on your iPhone?

Popular stories

Three million+ Android users must delete these apps after Google left them lurking in the Play Store
Three million+ Android users must delete these apps after Google left them lurking in the Play Store
7 million iPhone users urged to remove these 84 scammy apps charging them quietly
7 million iPhone users urged to remove these 84 scammy apps charging them quietly
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: so many new 5G and overall network experience tests, one big winner
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: so many new 5G and overall network experience tests, one big winner
iPhone 15 Pro with USB-C and Periscope zoom camera: The perfect iPhone to make Android users switch?
iPhone 15 Pro with USB-C and Periscope zoom camera: The perfect iPhone to make Android users switch?
Galaxy S22 Ultra periscope camera - creepy threat to your privacy, show photos: Ban long-range zoom?
Galaxy S22 Ultra periscope camera - creepy threat to your privacy, show photos: Ban long-range zoom?
Two widely used Android series are experiencing annoying bugs
Two widely used Android series are experiencing annoying bugs
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless