Apple widens the distribution of iOS 17.0.2, drops iPadOS 17.0.2, watchOS 10.0.2
Just the other day we told you that Apple had released iOS 17.0.2 for the iPhone 15 series. This update was developed to exterminate a bug that caused some iPhone 15 series handsets to crash during the process of receiving data being transferred from an older iPhone. The screens on these devices would end up freezing with the Apple logo showing. Sure, it's pleasant to look at if you're an Apple fan, but not exactly what you want to see on your expensive new phone.
Today, Apple disseminated iOS 17.0.2 to all compatible iPhone models including the second-generation iPhone SE and later, the iPhone XR and the iPhone XS. I know that my iPhone 11 Pro Max received it and it should be available to the iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone 14 lines. To find the update on your phone, go to Settings > General > Software Update and simply follow the directions.
Apple also released iPadOS 17.0.2 which will fix a bug similar to the one on the iPhone so that iPad users can transfer data between tablets without worrying about their devices crashing. Apple also released watchOS 10.0.2 for the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and the Apple Watch Series 9 timepieces. Other Apple Watch models could receive the update soon, so from your iPhone open the Watch app and go to General > Software Update. Follow the directions for downloading and installing the update.
Once you have the update ready to go, you'll have to have your watch on the charger, powered up to 50% or higher, and near an iPhone that is connected to a Wi-Fi signal.
If your watch is running watchOS 6 or later, you can install watchOS 10.0.2 it directly from your wrist. From your watch, go to Settings > General > Software Update. If an update is there, follow the directions to install it.
Last week was a busy one with Apple releasing iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and watchOS 10 on September 18th. To patch some flaws that Apple says might have been exploited, on September 21st it released iOS 17.0.1, iPadOS 17.0.1, and watchOS 10.0.1. Today, we are installing iOS 17.0.2, iPadOS 17.0.2. and watchOS 10.0.2.
If you plan on transferring data from your old iPhone to a brand-spanking new iPhone 15 series model, make sure you have, at the least, installed iOS 17.0.2 on your new iPhone.
