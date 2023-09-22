iPhone 15 users must install iOS 17.0.2 now before transferring data from older iPhone models





iPhone 15 series user needs to go to Settings > General > Software Update . If you already tried to transfer data from your previous iPhone to your new iPhone 15 model and did not install iOS 17 .0.2, you might find your new device frozen on the Apple logo. The company To prevent this from happening, before transferring data from another iPhone, theseries user needs to go to. If you already tried to transfer data from your previous iPhone to your newmodel and did not install.0.2, you might find your new device frozen on the Apple logo. The company released a support document that includes directions on how you can extricate yourself and your new phone from this issue.









To make it as clear as possible, the phone could freeze up, if during the setup process for your new iPhone 15 series phone, you choose "From Another iPhone" to transfer apps and data from your previous iPhone to your new one. If you decide to manually set up your new iPhone 15 series device and load all of your apps individually from the App Store, you won't have an issue. But since the "From Another iPhone" button makes things a lot easier, simply install iOS 17 .0.2 before you start to transfer data and apps and you won't have to worry.









We do need to point out that if your iPhone 15 series model is frozen, and you follow the directions in the support document, you should still install iOS 17 .0.2 before you continue transferring apps and data from your old iPhone to your new one.



