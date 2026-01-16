Apple is testing an App Store ads design that feels misleading

Have you ever found an App Store ad helpful? Yes, I’ve found various nice apps through ads 15.38% No, but I don’t mind the ads 17.95% No, and the ads are usually useless 66.67% Vote 39 Votes

Protect the revenue

Google also serves ads in various parts of the Play Store, including in the search results. Those often include a single-app ad and another row of apps, both of which have a “Sponsored” tag.One thing that will surely improve with such a design is the click-through rate of Apple’s App Store search ads, which is good for the revenue. Users, on the other hand, may end up getting lower-quality search results and installing unwanted apps. That’s enshitification in action, and I can only hope that the test won’t turn into the final design.