



But while one or two (not-very-reliable) leakers are still clinging to their hopes of seeing the next budget-friendly iOS handset embrace a more "modern" notch than the massive bezels of the 2020 model, the survival of one of the industry's most outdated designs is virtually guaranteed





Unfortunately, the same goes for the iPhone SE 3's snubbing of another modern technology, unveiled (or rather revived) in 2020 and expanded from the iPhone 12 family to the iPhone 13 lineup last year.

No MagSafe, no deal?





will definitely support "traditional" wireless charging functionality, according to both Before you make such rash commitments, you should keep in mind that the first 5G-enabled iPhone SE variant everdefinitely support "traditional" wireless charging functionality, according to both Macotakara's "reliable sources in China" today and, well, common sense.





We're talking, of course, about the Qi standard, which was also present on the 4G LTE-only second-gen iPhone SE , allowing the 2020-released 4.7-incher to pair with the vast majority of wireless chargers on the market, be them sold by Apple or manufactured by countless other companies and brands.









The same will naturally be true for the iPhone SE (2022) , which is simply expected to lack the advanced MagSafe technology of its 12 and 13-series cousins. In other words, you won't be able to magnetically attach certain charging accessories to this upcoming device that could have definitely come in handy but are in no way, shape, or form to be considered (lone) dealbreakers.





Besides, let's be honest, there weren't a lot of reasons to be hopeful of such an inclusion after 2021's iPad Pro releases sans MagSafe support. Not with all the corners Apple is expected to cut in order to keep the iPhone SE 5G pricing at the exact same level as its ultra-affordable predecessor.

And now the good news





a lot of any detail regarding the While Macotakara's reliable-sounding new report doesn't go intoany detail regarding the iPhone SE 3 specs or launch schedule, we now know that production has (allegedly) begun... at some point in the undoubtedly recent past.





That's apparently true for both the iPhone SE 5G and iPad Air 5, the latter of which is likely to also offer 5G speeds (albeit as an option). The two devices are therefore very much on schedule for an April or even late March commercial debut , at least for the time being.













iPhone SE (2022) demand is likely to be sky-high, mind you, despite the reported absence of any big (or even small) visual changes. 5G connectivity and an upgraded processor should be more than enough to convince millions of current iPhone SE owners to switch, analysts say, and given the massive price gap between the 4.7-inch model and the "regular" iPhone 13, we definitely cannot argue with that prediction.





