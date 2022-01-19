Apple's 5G iPhone SE (2022) could be released a little later than expected

Apple's 5G iPhone SE (2022) could be released a little later than expected0
While we're more and more certain that the company's first-ever iPhone SE edition with built-in 5G connectivity will look pretty much exactly like its 4.7-inch predecessor, that screen real estate could still be increased to 5.7 inches or so with the help of an iPhone XR-inspired notch and no traditional front-mounted Touch ID sensor.
Who should we believe?
The difference, of course, is that Young is generally considerably more reliable than the wannabe leaker who recently imagined a dreamy iPhone SE 3 with a reasonably large display squeezed into a very similar body as 2020's generation.
Bottom line, there's a much bigger chance this prediction will pan out than the aforementioned notched design, which is once again rejected by Ross Young too. Based on an alleged panel production start "this month" and an expected production kick-off for the actual budget-friendly handset at some point in March, a "launch" is currently likely to take place in the second half of April or early May.
Besides, Apple kept hardcore iPhone SE fans waiting for a sequel to the original model a whopping four years in total, so if anything, it sounds to us like the third-gen variant will be early to market even if it goes on sale in May rather than April or March 2022.
A lot of stuff is still up in the air
Ross Young, mind you, just so happens to be the same industry analyst who expects another iPhone SE generation to come out next year with an enlarged 5.7-inch screen (finally!) and, presumably, significantly thinner bezels than this year's SE+ 5G. Wait, what?
Oh, yeah, there's apparently a chance the 2022 SE could end up being called the iPhone SE+ 5G, which definitely sounds... odd for a 4.7-inch device with a decidedly outdated design, a not-very-new Apple A14 Bionic processor under the hood, and a possible starting price of less than $500 in the US.
Of course, the SoC itself is not etched in stone yet, with a number of relatively trustworthy insiders believing the iPhone SE (Plus) 5G could instead share a state-of-the-art Apple A15 Bionic chipset with the iPhone 13 5G family. We told you Cupertino did a good job of keeping this bad boy's specifications under wraps, didn't we?
