Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
iOS Apple 5G

Apple's 5G iPhone SE (2022) could be released a little later than expected

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
Apple's 5G iPhone SE (2022) could be released a little later than expected
The upcoming third-generation iPhone SE may well be Apple's best-kept secret in years, making headlines for more than 12 months now and yet still keeping us guessing after all that time as far as both its design and launch schedule are concerned.

While we're more and more certain that the company's first-ever iPhone SE edition with built-in 5G connectivity will look pretty much exactly like its 4.7-inch predecessor, that screen real estate could still be increased to 5.7 inches or so with the help of an iPhone XR-inspired notch and no traditional front-mounted Touch ID sensor.

Similarly, we've heard several times over the last few months that Apple was planning a release or at least an announcement by the end of Q1, but there's also a chance the iPhone SE (2022) will eventually see daylight a little later. Namely, in late April or early May, according to fresh speculation from the supply chain shared by Ross Young on Twitter today.

Who should we believe?


The difference, of course, is that Young is generally considerably more reliable than the wannabe leaker who recently imagined a dreamy iPhone SE 3 with a reasonably large display squeezed into a very similar body as 2020's generation.


Bottom line, there's a much bigger chance this prediction will pan out than the aforementioned notched design, which is once again rejected by Ross Young too. Based on an alleged panel production start "this month" and an expected production kick-off for the actual budget-friendly handset at some point in March, a "launch" is currently likely to take place in the second half of April or early May.

Launch probably means official announcement in this context, with shipments then forecasted to begin sometime in "late April or early May." Before you scream delay, it might be worth pointing out that the 4G LTE-enabled second-gen iPhone SE made its own commercial debut in "late April" 2020. Specifically, on April 24, closely following an April 15 formal announcement.

Besides, Apple kept hardcore iPhone SE fans waiting for a sequel to the original model a whopping four years in total, so if anything, it sounds to us like the third-gen variant will be early to market even if it goes on sale in May rather than April or March 2022.

A lot of stuff is still up in the air


Ross Young, mind you, just so happens to be the same industry analyst who expects another iPhone SE generation to come out next year with an enlarged 5.7-inch screen (finally!) and, presumably, significantly thinner bezels than this year's SE+ 5G. Wait, what?


Oh, yeah, there's apparently a chance the 2022 SE could end up being called the iPhone SE+ 5G, which definitely sounds... odd for a 4.7-inch device with a decidedly outdated design, a not-very-new Apple A14 Bionic processor under the hood, and a possible starting price of less than $500 in the US.

Of course, the SoC itself is not etched in stone yet, with a number of relatively trustworthy insiders believing the iPhone SE (Plus) 5G could instead share a state-of-the-art Apple A15 Bionic chipset with the iPhone 13 5G family. We told you Cupertino did a good job of keeping this bad boy's specifications under wraps, didn't we?

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Story timeline

This story is part of:

iPhone SE 3 leaks (14 updates)

Related phones

Apple iPhone SE 3 specs
Apple iPhone SE 3 specs
  • Display 4.7 inches 1334 x 750 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera) 7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS 15.x
FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

T-Mobile brings its Home Internet service to 57 new cities and towns
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
T-Mobile brings its Home Internet service to 57 new cities and towns
Cricket Wireless starts selling Samsung’s cheapest 5G smartphone, upgrades data plans
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Cricket Wireless starts selling Samsung’s cheapest 5G smartphone, upgrades data plans
Galaxy S22: Is Samsung's iPhone x Google Pixel Frankenstein bringing the best of Apple and Android?
by Martin Filipov,  2
Galaxy S22: Is Samsung's iPhone x Google Pixel Frankenstein bringing the best of Apple and Android?
Qualcomm demonstrates a working smartphone with Smartphone Integrated SIM (iSIM)
by Preslav Mladenov,  1
Qualcomm demonstrates a working smartphone with Smartphone Integrated SIM (iSIM)
Does the iPhone 12 mini hold up in 2022?
by Rado Minkov,  0
Does the iPhone 12 mini hold up in 2022?
Google announces the end of YouTube Originals
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Google announces the end of YouTube Originals
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless