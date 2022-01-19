Apple's 5G iPhone SE (2022) could be released a little later than expected









Who should we believe?





The difference, of course, is that Young is generally considerably more reliable than the wannabe leaker who recently imagined a dreamy iPhone SE 3 with a reasonably large display squeezed into a very similar body as 2020's generation.









Bottom line, there's a much bigger chance this prediction will pan out than the aforementioned notched design, which is once again rejected by Ross Young too. Based on an alleged panel production start "this month" and an expected production kick-off for the actual budget-friendly handset at some point in March, a "launch" is currently likely to take place in the second half of April or early May.





Launch probably means official announcement in this context, with shipments then forecasted to begin sometime in "late April or early May." Before you scream delay, it might be worth pointing out that the 4G LTE-enabled second-gen iPhone SE made its own commercial debut in "late April" 2020. Specifically, on April 24, closely following an April 15 formal announcement.





Besides, Apple kept hardcore iPhone SE fans waiting for a sequel to the original model a whopping four years in total, so if anything, it sounds to us like the third-gen variant will be early to market even if it goes on sale in May rather than April or March 2022.

A lot of stuff is still up in the air





Ross Young, mind you, just so happens to be the same industry analyst who expects another iPhone SE generation to come out next year with an enlarged 5.7-inch screen (finally!) and, presumably, significantly thinner bezels than this year's SE+ 5G. Wait, what?









Oh, yeah, there's apparently a chance the 2022 SE could end up being called the iPhone SE+ 5G, which definitely sounds... odd for a 4.7-inch device with a decidedly outdated design, a not-very-new Apple A14 Bionic processor under the hood, and a possible starting price of less than $500 in the US.





Of course, the SoC itself is not etched in stone yet, with a number of relatively trustworthy insiders believing the iPhone SE (Plus) 5G could instead share a state-of-the-art Apple A15 Bionic chipset with the iPhone 13 5G family. We told you Cupertino did a good job of keeping this bad boy's specifications under wraps, didn't we?

