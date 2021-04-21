Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

iOS Apple Camera

The new iPad Pro's Center Stage video call feature isn't exclusive to FaceTime

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Apr 21, 2021, 4:43 AM
The new iPad Pro's Center Stage video call feature isn't exclusive to FaceTime
The new M1-powered iPad Pro models offer upgraded selfie cameras with support for a feature dubbed Center Stage. It can automatically pan and zoom to keep users centered in the frame on video calls and make adjustments for other people.

Now, it’s been revealed that Center Stage won’t be exclusive to Apple’s pre-installed FaceTime app.

Center Stage on Zoom, Skype, Teams... It's possible


According to iOS developer Federico Viticci (via MacRumors), Apple will be offering an API framework to fellow developers that opens up access to the Center Stage technology for third-party apps.

No other companies have announced plans to integrate Center Stage into their offerings yet, but the move theoretically means that future updates to Zoom, Skype, or Microsoft Teams could enable support for Center Stage.

Even if support is introduced, though, it’s worth noting that Center Stage will only be available to owners of the latest iPad Pro models. Users of the 2020 or 2018 iPad Pro devices are out of luck, and so are those still rocking the older iPad Pros from 2015 and 2017.

The reason for the lack of Center Stage on previous-gen iPad Pro models comes down to hardware. Apple’s latest models feature a new 12-megapixel selfie camera with a much wider 120-degree field of view.

The new M1 chip is crucial as well — the machine learning capabilities of the A12Z Bionic, A12X Bionic, and older chipsets are no match for what's on offer with Apple’s most powerful chipset thus far.

Apple’s newest iPad Pro (2021) models will be available to pre-order next week. If you’re interested, be sure to check out the best iPad Pro (2021) deals available right now. Of course, not everyone needs the latest and greatest iPad. There are some much cheaper devices available, so it might be worth checking out our iPad buying guide before making a purchase.

