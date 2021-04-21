The new iPad Pro's Center Stage video call feature isn't exclusive to FaceTime
Now, it’s been revealed that Center Stage won’t be exclusive to Apple’s pre-installed FaceTime app.
Center Stage on Zoom, Skype, Teams... It's possible
According to iOS developer Federico Viticci (via MacRumors), Apple will be offering an API framework to fellow developers that opens up access to the Center Stage technology for third-party apps.
Even if support is introduced, though, it’s worth noting that Center Stage will only be available to owners of the latest iPad Pro models. Users of the 2020 or 2018 iPad Pro devices are out of luck, and so are those still rocking the older iPad Pros from 2015 and 2017.
The new M1 chip is crucial as well — the machine learning capabilities of the A12Z Bionic, A12X Bionic, and older chipsets are no match for what's on offer with Apple’s most powerful chipset thus far.
