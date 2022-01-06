Spec-bumped iPhone SE with old design coming this year; iPhone 11-like model expected in 2024

Spec-bumped iPhone SE with old design coming this year; iPhone 11-like model expected in 20242
The iPhone SE model that Apple is expected to release this year will only offer updated core specs, says tipster Dylan who goes by @dylandkt.
This is a shift from what he had said this time last year, but it looks like Apple had a change of heart. Regardless, his new tweet is in line with what major analysts have been saying for a while.
Its selling points will seemingly be 5G connectivity, and a new processor, likely the previous generation A14 Bionic, but one tipster believes that it will be underpinned by the A15 that powers the latest crop of iPhones.
One report had said that the 2024 iPhone SE would have an LCD screen measuring between 5.7 to 6.1-inches and a pinhole front camera. And not to add to the confusion, but one analyst still thinks that a redesigned model with 4GB of RAM will arrive in 2023.
For now, it's best to focus on the 2022 iPhone SE, which will likely be released during the first half of the year. Despite its chunky bezels and round Touch ID home button, it is expected to tempt more than a billion non-premium Android users to jump ship to iOS. Per one rumor, it will cost less than the 2020 model that starts at $399. This sounds too good to be true, but if this indeed is the case, the 2022 iPhone SE will likely be one of the best midtier phones of the year.
