iPhone SE 3 March 2022 launch looks likely as it enters trial production phase

iPhone SE 3 March 2022 launch looks likely as it enters trial production phase1
Well, this prediction just became even more solid as reports state the third-gen iPhone SE will soon be entering the trial production phase. For the uninitiated, the trial production phase is a stage that comes before the final step in a product's release, which is mass production. This information is coming from sources situated in the upstream supply chain. (via 9to5Mac)
The third-generation iPhone SE is rumored to have a drastically faster processor compared to its predecessor, allegedly rocking the 5nm A14 Bionic also found inside the iPhone 12 series. Probably serving as good news to some users out there, the more affordable SE will also keep the home button and with it Touch ID as well.
As it will likely be the newest small iPhone model that Apple will offer (considering the reports that say we will no longer be getting the “mini” iPhone version), it could prove a crucial gap filler in the lineup. Even though the small form factor is dying out, there are still users out there that are die-hard fans of smaller phones, including the more compact iPhones.
