iPhone SE 3 March 2022 launch looks likely as it enters trial production phase

Back in October, rumors were going around that the anticipated third generation of Apple’s most affordable iPhone model—the iPhone SE— will be pushed back to 2024 . Now, word on the street is that we will get the iPhone SE 3 in 2022 after all, and it will likely be in late March.Well, this prediction just became even more solid as reports state the third-gen iPhone SE will soon be entering the trial production phase. For the uninitiated, the trial production phase is a stage that comes before the final step in a product's release, which is mass production. This information is coming from sources situated in the upstream supply chain. (By the looks of things, it seems that Apple will actually manage to release the iPhone SE 3 a bit sooner than the iPhone SE 2, which was announced on April 15, 2020, and released on April 24.The third-generation iPhone SE is rumored to have a drastically faster processor compared to its predecessor, allegedly rocking the 5nm A14 Bionic also found inside the iPhone 12 series. Probably serving as good news to some users out there, the more affordable SE will also keep the home button and with it Touch ID as well.Unfortunately, however, the 4.7-inch display also remains a thing with this new iteration. Thankfully, though, the iPhone SE 3 might be getting 5G compatibility, which coupled with the fast processor would completely bring it to the new age of phones.As it will likely be the newest small iPhone model that Apple will offer (considering the reports that say we will no longer be getting the “mini” iPhone version), it could prove a crucial gap filler in the lineup. Even though the small form factor is dying out, there are still users out there that are die-hard fans of smaller phones, including the more compact iPhones.