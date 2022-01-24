The Apple iPhone SE 3 2022 event to include an iPad Air 5 and new Macs





Needless to say, we are mainly interested in the iOS side of things, and the iPhone SE 2 has been Apple's market share expansion spearhead for a good while now, being the cheapest iPhone out there. It's getting a bit long in the tooth in terms of specs, though, and that is why Apple plans to replace it with a the iPhone SE 3. The iPhone SE 3 2022 specs are expected to include the same 4.7" display diagonal but a vastly superior processing power and connectivity options compared to the iPhone SE 2 of 2020.





The chipset of choice was last rumored to be the fast 5nm A14 Bionic that Apple uses in the iPhone 12 series, which should prevent the iPhone SE 3 2022 from feeling underpowered at least until the next presidential election rolls in. Back in December, we heard that the iPhone SE 3 has already entered production and is most likely to be launched in late March. Mark Gurman from Bloomberg now reiterates this prediction by saying that Apple's Spring 2022 event will be held in March or April.





As far as the Apple iPad Air 5, it will sport the form factor of the previous model but will be powered by the same A15 Bionic that the iPhone 13 line now runs on. The FaceTime camera will be an ultra-wide snapper weighing in at 12MP with quad-LED True Tone flash and capable Apple's Center Stage refocusing shenanigans, while the tablet will offer 5G connectivity, too.





According to Mr. Gurman, Apple is splicing its events in the spring and fall to leave the upgrades to its most popular products for the busy holiday shopping season, and pouring everything else on our unsuspecting heads in the spring. In any case, March is not that far away, so we should know the exact Apple Spring 2022 event date fairly soon.