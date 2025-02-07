Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Apple iPhone 16 remains the top-selling smartphone in the world in 2024

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Apple Google Xiaomi Vivo
Image of all four phones in Apple iPhone 16 series
New data tracking the market share of different mobile operating systems has revealed that smartphone sales saw a slight uptick globally in late 2024, thanks largely to holiday shopping in the US and Australia. Some of the key takeaways from the report include that Apple's iPhone 16 series remained the top seller worldwide, while Android experienced growth in the Asia Pacific region. Interestingly, artificial intelligence (AI) features are starting to influence consumer choices, with over one in five buyers saying AI played a role in their brand preference.

Drilling the findings down to specific regions, the report also reveals that Europe’s major markets (France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, and Spain) experienced relatively stable sales overall, however, France, Germany, and Spain saw some growth. Samsung remained the top Android brand, particularly strong in Great Britain with the Galaxy A55 as its best-selling model.

However, it was noted that the competition is heating up for Samsung from Xiaomi and Google Pixel. Additionally, Apple's iPhone 16 series also performed well in Europe, especially in Great Britain. Google Pixel 9 series sales slowed down a bit, with the older Pixel 8 series performing better due to holiday discounts. Xiaomi's discounted 13 series sold well in Spain.

EuropeUnited StatesAustraliaMainland
China		Japan
iPhone 16 ProiPhone 16 Pro MaxiPhone 16 Pro MaxiPhone 16 Pro MaxiPhone 16
Samsung
Galaxy A55		iPhone 16iPhone 16iPhone 16 ProiPhone 16 Pro
iPhone 15iPhone 16 ProiPhone 16 ProiPhone 16iPhone 15
iPhone 16iPhone 15iPhone 12Huawei Mate 60 ProiPhone 14
iPhone 16 Pro MaxiPhone 14Samsung Galaxy A35Huawei Mate 60Google Pixel 8a

Top 5 selling smartphones by region in 2024 | Source — Kantar (based on Worldpanel ComTech Smartphone Operating System (OS) data for Q4)

What's happening in the U.S. and Asia?

Unsurprisingly, Apple continued its U.S. dominance, with iOS maintaining a 54% market share. The iPhone 16 series captured 20% of total sales, with the 16 Pro Max being the most popular. Samsung sales were steady, with the budget-friendly Galaxy A15 and the flagship Galaxy S24 series leading the way. Both Motorola and Google Pixel increased their market share, with the Google Pixel 9 Pro as the top Pixel model.

In the Asia Pacific region, more varied sales prevailed, with results favoring local brands, particularly in China:

Recommended Stories

  • In Australia, for example, Apple faced some challenges despite the iPhone 16 series doing well. That said, Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra continued to perform strongly, even months after its release.
  • Mainland China saw Android's strength, led by local brands like Vivo and Xiaomi, with Huawei holding the top spot. Apple's iPhone 16 series, particularly the Pro Max, still led in top-selling models.
  • Japan saw Android growth driven by Motorola, Samsung, and Google Pixel. Pixel even overtook Sharp as the top Android brand, thanks to the popular and budget-friendly Pixel 8a. However, Apple iOS remained the top OS — although it lost some share — with the iPhone 16 series dominating the bestseller lists.

Does anyone actually care about AI?

Contrary to what some may think, AI is reportedly becoming increasingly important in the smartphone world. A recent survey, conducted by Worldpanel ComTech with its panelists, showed that 23% of smartphone buyers in Europe and the US considered AI features when choosing a brand. This was even higher for iPhone buyers, at 27%, reflecting Apple's focus on AI in its marketing.

As we enter 2025, AI innovation will continue to be a focal point for smartphone manufacturers. However, we may see the onset of ‘AI fatigue’, with consumers becoming apathetic or indifferent toward AI features. The ‘killer’ AI smartphone feature remains elusive, but I believe it will eventually emerge as a truly personalized assistant that integrates seamlessly across all applications on the phone. Samsung has taken a bold step in this direction with its Now Brief assistant.
— Jack Hamlin, Global Consumer Insights Director at Worldpanel

However, a lot of people are still unaware of AI features, and even among those who are, some aren’t influenced by them. This suggests that while AI is important, no one has yet come up with a truly game-changing AI feature that sets a brand apart.

My personal takeaway from this report, besides how competitive the smartphone market is, is that although AI is becoming a key battleground, it is definitely not the only thing that matters when it comes to choosing a smartphone. Price, brand loyalty, and regional preferences still play a big role in this decision. For consumers, this means more choices and potentially more innovative features. It also means that keeping up with the latest tech can be a challenge, as the market is constantly changing, making it more important than ever for OEMs to release that one unique and irresistible feature that will give them an edge. 
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Is it game over for T-Mobile after Verizon and AT&T's big satellite breakthrough? Not even close!
Is it game over for T-Mobile after Verizon and AT&T's big satellite breakthrough? Not even close!
Starting tomorrow, Apple might have to raise iPhone prices in the U.S.
Starting tomorrow, Apple might have to raise iPhone prices in the U.S.
Galaxy S25 gets massive 24 GB update before people even have their hands on it
Galaxy S25 gets massive 24 GB update before people even have their hands on it
Another app is killed so Google Messages can shine
Another app is killed so Google Messages can shine
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it
T-Mobile just lost its huge connectivity edge over AT&T and Verizon
T-Mobile just lost its huge connectivity edge over AT&T and Verizon

Latest News

Google Photos no longer lets you fool anyone with your AI-generated images
Google Photos no longer lets you fool anyone with your AI-generated images
M5, Apple's next super giga mega powerful chip for the iPad Pro: not overkill, just irrelevant
M5, Apple's next super giga mega powerful chip for the iPad Pro: not overkill, just irrelevant
T-Mobile and Walmart are now giving away free 5G phones with no trade-in or new lines
T-Mobile and Walmart are now giving away free 5G phones with no trade-in or new lines
Disney to launch a new standalone sports streaming service in 2025
Disney to launch a new standalone sports streaming service in 2025
Galaxy S25 Ultra, are those camera lenses, or are you just happy to see me?
Galaxy S25 Ultra, are those camera lenses, or are you just happy to see me?
Get rid of your broken phone and nab T-Mobile's hot new Moto G (2025) at the low, low price of $0!
Get rid of your broken phone and nab T-Mobile's hot new Moto G (2025) at the low, low price of $0!
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless