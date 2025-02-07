Apple iPhone 16 remains the top-selling smartphone in the world in 2024







Top 5 selling smartphones by region in 2024 | Source — Kantar (based on Worldpanel ComTech Smartphone Operating System (OS) data for Q4)

iPhone 16 series captured 20% of total sales, with the 16 Pro Max being the most popular. Samsung sales were steady, with the budget-friendly



In the Asia Pacific region, more varied sales prevailed, with results favoring local brands, particularly in China: Unsurprisingly, Apple continued its U.S. dominance, with iOS maintaining a 54% market share. Theseries captured 20% of total sales, with the 16 Pro Max being the most popular. Samsung sales were steady, with the budget-friendly Galaxy A15 and the flagship Galaxy S24 series leading the way. Both Motorola and Google Pixel increased their market share, with the Google Pixel 9 Pro as the top Pixel model.In the Asia Pacific region, more varied sales prevailed, with results favoring local brands, particularly in China:

In Australia, for example, Apple faced some challenges despite the iPhone 16 series doing well. That said, Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra continued to perform strongly, even months after its release.

series doing well. That said, Samsung's continued to perform strongly, even months after its release. Mainland China saw Android's strength, led by local brands like Vivo and Xiaomi, with Huawei holding the top spot. Apple's iPhone 16 series, particularly the Pro Max, still led in top-selling models.

series, particularly the Pro Max, still led in top-selling models. Japan saw Android growth driven by Motorola, Samsung, and Google Pixel. Pixel even overtook Sharp as the top Android brand, thanks to the popular and budget-friendly Pixel 8a. However, Apple iOS remained the top OS — although it lost some share — with the iPhone 16 series dominating the bestseller lists.

Does anyone actually care about AI? Contrary to what some may think, AI is reportedly becoming increasingly important in the smartphone world. A recent survey, conducted by Worldpanel ComTech with its panelists, showed that 23% of smartphone buyers in Europe and the US considered AI features when choosing a brand. This was even higher for iPhone buyers, at 27%, reflecting Apple's focus on AI in its marketing.

— Jack Hamlin, Global Consumer Insights Director at Worldpanel

However, a lot of people are still unaware of AI features, and even among those who are, some aren’t influenced by them. This suggests that while AI is important, no one has yet come up with a truly game-changing AI feature that sets a brand apart.





My personal takeaway from this report, besides how competitive the smartphone market is, is that although AI is becoming a key battleground, it is definitely not the only thing that matters when it comes to choosing a smartphone. Price, brand loyalty, and regional preferences still play a big role in this decision. For consumers, this means more choices and potentially more innovative features. It also means that keeping up with the latest tech can be a challenge, as the market is constantly changing, making it more important than ever for OEMs to release that one unique and irresistible feature that will give them an edge.