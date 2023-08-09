Apple's iPhone 15 event date seems all but etched in stone after new rumor





iPhone 15 , 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max are radically different from their predecessors... based on existing information. Like essentially every year, delay gossip cropped up at one point too, although this time around, it was relatively quickly silenced. After all, the chip shortages of years past are decidedly in the rearview mirror, and while Apple is almost surely preparing a couple of major visual and functionality changes, we wouldn't exactly say that the, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max are radically different from their predecessors... based on existing information.





September 12 is almost certainly the big day





iPhone 15 quartet on September 12. While Gurman is wise enough to not swear by that date, stressing that "things can still theoretically change", it sounds like Apple 's pretty firm plan right now might be to unveil the aforementionedquartet on September 12.









The "signs increasingly pointing" to that potential announcement date are most likely inside sources, and with only a little over a month to go at this point, we highly doubt such sources will ultimately prove inaccurate.





September 12, in case you're wondering, is a Tuesday, which used to be Apple's preferred day of the week for major product launch events until not very long ago. But last year's iPhone 14 lineup broke cover on a Wednesday, which means we should probably not rule out September 13 as a possibility for this fall's unveiling party just yet.





Whichever of the two dates the Cupertino-based tech giant will eventually opt for, it feels pretty much etched in stone that pre-orders are to begin on Friday, September 15, followed by actual sales and deliveries the next Friday, September 22.





That's... right around the corner, which asks for a quick recap of...

All the key iPhone 15 series selling points expected as of now





It's arguably a little sad that one of the most exciting "upgrades" Apple's most advanced handsets will reportedly bring to the table is a... port that's been around on other platforms for years , but here we are.









iPhone 15 family members are virtually guaranteed to share a modern "Dynamic Island" screen cutout, leaving the reviled notch behind while continuing to swim against the Android-endorsed hole punch current. In addition to universal USB-C connectivity , allfamily members are virtually guaranteed to share a modern "Dynamic Island" screen cutout, leaving the reviled notch behind while continuing to swim against the Android-endorsed hole punch current.





And then you have a bunch of major differences between the two "standard" variants and the two Pro models making the latter duo far more desirable for... anyone who can afford the ultra-high-end devices.













All four candidates for the title of iPhone 14 series, which will obviously be made possible with cell size upgrades and better energy efficiency for the aforementioned Apple A17 chip and the A16 likely to power the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. All four candidates for the title of best phone available in (late) 2023 should also vastly improve their battery life compared to theseries, which will obviously be made possible with cell size upgrades and better energy efficiency for the aforementioned Apple A17 chip and the A16 likely to power theandPlus.





In short, there are a lot of reasons to be excited about Apple's September 12 shindig and September 22 release, so stay tuned and stay sharp until then.