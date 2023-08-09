Apple's iPhone 15 event date seems all but etched in stone after new rumor
Just in case common sense was not enough to tell you that a big Apple event is drawing near as summer slowly draws to an end, rumors have been swirling around the dates on which the iPhone 15 family could be unveiled and commercially released for a while now.
Like essentially every year, delay gossip cropped up at one point too, although this time around, it was relatively quickly silenced. After all, the chip shortages of years past are decidedly in the rearview mirror, and while Apple is almost surely preparing a couple of major visual and functionality changes, we wouldn't exactly say that the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max are radically different from their predecessors... based on existing information.
As such, a "normal" launch schedule was pretty much always to be expected. But what does that mean exactly? Well, that's where the always well-informed and almost always reliable Mark Gurman comes in, mentioning a few possible dates in a recent Bloomberg report and zeroing in on one today on Twitter X.
September 12 is almost certainly the big day
While Gurman is wise enough to not swear by that date, stressing that "things can still theoretically change", it sounds like Apple's pretty firm plan right now might be to unveil the aforementioned iPhone 15 quartet on September 12.
The "signs increasingly pointing" to that potential announcement date are most likely inside sources, and with only a little over a month to go at this point, we highly doubt such sources will ultimately prove inaccurate.
September 12, in case you're wondering, is a Tuesday, which used to be Apple's preferred day of the week for major product launch events until not very long ago. But last year's iPhone 14 lineup broke cover on a Wednesday, which means we should probably not rule out September 13 as a possibility for this fall's unveiling party just yet.
Whichever of the two dates the Cupertino-based tech giant will eventually opt for, it feels pretty much etched in stone that pre-orders are to begin on Friday, September 15, followed by actual sales and deliveries the next Friday, September 22.
That's... right around the corner, which asks for a quick recap of...
All the key iPhone 15 series selling points expected as of now
It's arguably a little sad that one of the most exciting "upgrades" Apple's most advanced handsets will reportedly bring to the table is a... port that's been around on other platforms for years, but here we are.
In addition to universal USB-C connectivity, all iPhone 15 family members are virtually guaranteed to share a modern "Dynamic Island" screen cutout, leaving the reviled notch behind while continuing to swim against the Android-endorsed hole punch current.
And then you have a bunch of major differences between the two "standard" variants and the two Pro models making the latter duo far more desirable for... anyone who can afford the ultra-high-end devices.
We're talking a super-robust titanium frame, programmable Action Button for an extra touch of customization and productivity, state-of-the-art Apple A17 processing power, and of course, a substantial advantage in imaging skills, especially as far as the iPhone 15 Pro Max is concerned.
Apple's next-gen 6.7-inch super-flagship is tipped to make room for a super-fancy 6x periscope zoom lens on its back in addition to an upgraded 48MP primary shooter and a possibly largely unchanged 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. The iPhone 15 Pro is likely to play things a little more safely with roughly the same camera capabilities as its predecessor, while the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are excitingly expected to make a big leap of their own from a 12 to a 48MP main rear-facing snapper.
All four candidates for the title of best phone available in (late) 2023 should also vastly improve their battery life compared to the iPhone 14 series, which will obviously be made possible with cell size upgrades and better energy efficiency for the aforementioned Apple A17 chip and the A16 likely to power the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.
In short, there are a lot of reasons to be excited about Apple's September 12 shindig and September 22 release, so stay tuned and stay sharp until then.
Popular stories
09 Aug, 2023Apple's iPhone 15 event date seems all but etched in stone after new rumor
08 Aug, 2023iPhone 15 Pro and the new Action Button: here's what dropping the iconic Mute Switch will give us in return
05 Aug, 2023iPhone 11 Pro vs 15 Pro and Note10+ vs S23 Ultra images indicate one company is sleeping on design
04 Aug, 2023Regular iPhone 15 is now expected to have a better primary camera than 15 Pro iPhone 14 Pro's display looks kind of dated in front of iPhone 15 Pro in leaked image
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: