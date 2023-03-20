Titanium iPhone 15 rumor resurfaces once again

"the material will be titanium." This information was previously leaked by







JP Morgan Chase analyst Jeff Pu (in a research note for Hong Kong investment firm Haitong International Securities) offered some confirmation of this information. Another rumor going around concerns the name and the lineup of the upcoming iPhone 15 series.









According to the same LeaksApplePro sources, there will be an iPhone 15 Ultra model, probably the one sporting a titanium frame (although, other leaks pointed out toward the Pro model being the one getting the titanium treatment).

What would a titanium iPhone 15 bring to the table?

Firstly, a titanium iPhone would be incredibly durable. Titanium is known for its strength and resistance to scratches and damage. This would mean that the iPhone would be able to withstand more wear and tear than the current models.



Apple has been using stainless steel since the introduction of the iPhone X back in 2017, and even though most manufacturers go for high-quality, aircraft-grade aluminum for their phones, a switch to titanium would definitely stir things up.



One thing to consider is that titanium is more expensive than stainless steel, due to a number of factors, including the raw price of the material and the fact that it's more difficult to work with, requiring different tools.

Our take

It's hard to say when or if Apple will release a titanium iPhone. But with the material already present in the company's smartwatch portfolio, it's clear that Apple is experimenting with new materials for their devices. And with the popularity of the iPhone, a titanium model could be a game changer for the tech giant.

Another interesting rumor that indirectly points toward a possible design change is the alleged price hike of the next iPhone 15 lineup. This rumored $100 increase might be due to the switch to titanium (but of course, it can be down to a million different things, as well). Whatever the case, we wouldn't mind an ultra-premium titanium iPhone to pair with that Watch Ultra.





