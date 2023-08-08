Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!
Snatch the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 with enhanced trade-in and Samsung credit
Get up to 15% off if you’re a student or a teacher on top of the already excellent deals.

Leaked images show iPhone 15 USB-C connectors

Apple
Leaked images show iPhone 15 USB-C connectors
In recent months, widespread rumors have hinted that the upcoming iPhone 15 might bid farewell to the Lightning port in favor of a USB-C connector. Whether Apple will make this leap to the modern USB-C era will become crystal clear soon, as rumors point to the iPhone 15 launch event taking place on September 12 or 13.

A new image has emerged from two leakers on X (via Apple Insider), showing what seems to be USB-C charging port components intended for the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. For the moment, no additional details or source confirmation are available for these components.


Anticipations run high for Apple to introduce a fast USB-C charging port for the iPhone 15 Pro models, while the standard models are expected to sport a slower USB-C port. Should this change take place, many users worldwide will finally get their wish – using the same USB cable for both their iPhones and other devices.

Apple has already embraced the transition from the Lightning port to USB-C for iPads. And if the company wants to stay on top and sell its products in the EU market, it would have to comply with the EU's legislation and equip its phones with the standard port as well. Therefore, it is more likely than not that we will indeed see the iPhone 15 series equipped with a USB-C port.

The shift from the Lightning port to USB-C isn't the sole significant change expected in the iPhone 15. Earlier rumors suggest that Apple will also let go of the much-loved Mute Switch for the iPhone 15 Pro models, replacing it with an Action Button. This rumored Action Button would allow users not only to mute but also to trigger the camera, Siri, or other features on their iPhone 15 Pro.

Popular stories

How an NBA superstar mocked on Twitter for using a Pixel instead of an iPhone got back at the haters
How an NBA superstar mocked on Twitter for using a Pixel instead of an iPhone got back at the haters
iPhone 14 Pro's display looks kind of dated in front of iPhone 15 Pro in leaked image
iPhone 14 Pro's display looks kind of dated in front of iPhone 15 Pro in leaked image
Motorola's newest low-cost phone comes with a 'super premium' design and a pretty great camera
Motorola's newest low-cost phone comes with a 'super premium' design and a pretty great camera
Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Amazon makes the feature-packed Garmin Venu Sq smartwatch ridiculously cheap with new discount
Amazon makes the feature-packed Garmin Venu Sq smartwatch ridiculously cheap with new discount
iPhone 11 Pro vs 15 Pro and Note10+ vs S23 Ultra images indicate one company is sleeping on design
iPhone 11 Pro vs 15 Pro and Note10+ vs S23 Ultra images indicate one company is sleeping on design
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Pixel users could soon have another option for in-store repairs of their phones
Pixel users could soon have another option for in-store repairs of their phones
This is the date when the iPhone 15 line will go on sale says a well-connected journalist
This is the date when the iPhone 15 line will go on sale says a well-connected journalist
The latest version of Pixel's At a Glance widget is coming soon to non-Pixel Android phones (VIDEO)
The latest version of Pixel's At a Glance widget is coming soon to non-Pixel Android phones (VIDEO)
You can pick up the exceptional Galaxy S23 Ultra for nearly its best price to date
You can pick up the exceptional Galaxy S23 Ultra for nearly its best price to date
iPhone 15 Pro, Galaxy S24 Ultra titanium design: Apple, Samsung treat the symptoms - not the cause?
iPhone 15 Pro, Galaxy S24 Ultra titanium design: Apple, Samsung treat the symptoms - not the cause?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless