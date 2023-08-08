Leaked images show iPhone 15 USB-C connectors
In recent months, widespread rumors have hinted that the upcoming iPhone 15 might bid farewell to the Lightning port in favor of a USB-C connector. Whether Apple will make this leap to the modern USB-C era will become crystal clear soon, as rumors point to the iPhone 15 launch event taking place on September 12 or 13.
The shift from the Lightning port to USB-C isn't the sole significant change expected in the iPhone 15. Earlier rumors suggest that Apple will also let go of the much-loved Mute Switch for the iPhone 15 Pro models, replacing it with an Action Button. This rumored Action Button would allow users not only to mute but also to trigger the camera, Siri, or other features on their iPhone 15 Pro.
A new image has emerged from two leakers on X (via Apple Insider), showing what seems to be USB-C charging port components intended for the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. For the moment, no additional details or source confirmation are available for these components.
August 8, 2023
Anticipations run high for Apple to introduce a fast USB-C charging port for the iPhone 15 Pro models, while the standard models are expected to sport a slower USB-C port. Should this change take place, many users worldwide will finally get their wish – using the same USB cable for both their iPhones and other devices.
Apple has already embraced the transition from the Lightning port to USB-C for iPads. And if the company wants to stay on top and sell its products in the EU market, it would have to comply with the EU's legislation and equip its phones with the standard port as well. Therefore, it is more likely than not that we will indeed see the iPhone 15 series equipped with a USB-C port.
The shift from the Lightning port to USB-C isn't the sole significant change expected in the iPhone 15. Earlier rumors suggest that Apple will also let go of the much-loved Mute Switch for the iPhone 15 Pro models, replacing it with an Action Button. This rumored Action Button would allow users not only to mute but also to trigger the camera, Siri, or other features on their iPhone 15 Pro.
Things that are NOT allowed: