Leaked images show iPhone 15 USB-C connectors

Anticipations run high for Apple to introduce a fast USB-C charging port for the iPhone 15 Pro models , while the standard models are expected to sport a slower USB-C port. Should this change take place, many users worldwide will finally get their wish – using the same USB cable for both their iPhones and other devices Apple has already embraced the transition from the Lightning port to USB-C for iPads. And if the company wants to stay on top and sell its products in the EU market, it would have to comply with the EU's legislation and equip its phones with the standard port as well. Therefore, it is more likely than not that we will indeed see theseries equipped with a USB-C port.The shift from the Lightning port to USB-C isn't the sole significant change expected in the. Earlier rumors suggest that Apple will also let go of the much-loved Mute Switch for thePro models, replacing it with an Action Button . This rumored Action Button would allow users not only to mute but also to trigger the camera, Siri, or other features on theirPro.