iPhone 15 series might get delayed to October, a single Apple analyst believes

A shocking new rumor has it that Apple might push back the market release of the iPhone 15 series well into October.





This shocking tidbit of info comes from BofA Global Research analyst Wamsi Mohan in front of The Barron's . Although this name might not immediately ring a bell as one of the regular Apple leakers out there. Yet, this is the same source that correctly predicted the iPhone 12 series' market launch delay in 2020, when Apple suffered supply chain disruptions due to the COVID-19 outbreak.





Although Mohan has raised their price target for Apple stock from $190 all the way to $210 ahead of the company's Apple earnings, the analyst cites certain supply chain checks which have alerted them of the possible delays, reportedly by up to a few weeks.





If the iPhone 15 hits the markets in October, this could lead to a drop in September's revenue stream, which is traditionally one of Apple's more important months. Mohan believes the upcoming September quarter could yield a revenue of $87.1 billion, down from a previously anticipated $91.6 billion. Of course, this is all a projection of Mohan's expectations that the iPhone 15 would be delayed.





Although Mohan is an appreciated Apple financial analyst and was spot-on about the iPhone 12 delay, it's worth noting that no other Apple leaker or industry insider has predicted a possible iPhone 15 delay. In fact, as Apple Insider points out, all seems good with the supply chain at the moment and that production of iPhone 15 units has already started. With no specific reasons for such a delay, this makes Mohan's claims somewhat hard to believe.





As most Apple fans will happily tell you, Apple traditionally prefers the second Tuesday of September to reveal its new iPhones, which are subsequently launched ten days later, on a Friday. With some notable exceptions like 2020's iPhone 12 October announcement release and last year's iPhone 14 announcement, which took place on the first Tuesday of September, Apple surely likes to stick to its established modus operandi.





We are less than two months away from our first official look at Apple's iPhone 15 series, which will consist of the iPhone 15, the iPhone 15 Plus, the iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max . All devices will be adopting the reworked Dynamic Island notch, as well as a USB Type-C port instead of the good ol' Lightning connector. What's more, rumors claim that Apple will significantly increase battery sizes across the board.



