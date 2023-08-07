iPhone 15 will use the same USB port as my toothbrush and shaver but this doesn't fix everything

The first iPhones to ever feature a USB-C charging port should be arriving next month, and while I don’t necessarily believe this is a reason to be excited, I can’t hide my growing enthusiasm towards this monumental change for Apple and its users.







All that being said, the switch from Lightning to USB-C will come with some challenges for Apple’s 1.46 billion active iPhone users worldwide, which is why I’d like to use this story to tell you what to expect from this small, yet important change to the single most popular smartphone in the world.



Preparing for a life without Lightning: iPhone 15 with USB-C will bring Apple and Android users closer together in unexpected ways



With a risk of bringing the mood down, I must warn you that the switch to USB-C on iPhone really doesn’t mean much more than a change in cables (at least right now), which comes with a few plot twists…



Although I can't wait to carry only one cable to charge all of my Apple and non-Apple devices, we shouldn't forget that we're living in a very different world than 2012 and 2024 when the Lightning and USB-C charging ports/cables first debuted. Just think about how many devices you own that need to be charged every/every other day. From my beloved electric toothbrush and shaver to smartwatches, fitness trackers, battery packs, earbuds, headphones, and even small kitchen appliances, the list goes on and on (depending on the person)...



This means carrying only one cable - even if this cable can charge all of your devices, might turn out to be a bit unrealistic for many iPhone users today. What happens if you want to charge your phone and watch at the same time? Or your laptop and your phone? This makes carrying an extra USB-C cable (or two) a must. Luckily, there are multi-point chargers out there, and I recently invested in one that comes with three ports, which is enough for my needs.







iPhone 15 with USB-C: The arranged marriage Apple users secretly wanted won’t solve all of their problems: Slow charging and lack of Reverse Wireless Charging to keep holding iPhone back?

And let’s not forget that despite the long-awaited switch to USB-C, Apple’s overall charging situation still won’t be quite perfect - not even close. Well, at least if Tim Cook & Co don’t decide to do something about it.

Sure, we expect Apple to include a fast USB-C charging port with the iPhone 15 Pro series (the vanilla models are expected to have a slower USB-C port), but don’t be fooled - this will most likely apply only to data transfer speeds, which most people don’t really care about - not in the age of Bluetooth and AirDrop.



Unfortunately, we haven’t heard any rumors of faster charging speeds expected with the new USB-C charging port on iPhone 15 , indicating those might stay unchanged, which would be a real shame. That being said, we do expect larger batteries in all iPhone 15 models, which means the charging speeds might technically increase but only to make up for the jump in battery capacity, meaning iPhone 15 series would likely still charge from 0-50% in 30 minutes.







Another rumor we haven’t heard is that of Reverse Wireless Charging coming to iPhone 15 , which is an even bigger shame, in my opinion. This simple, yet very useful feature would allow users to charge accessories on the back of their iPhone 15 (most notably AirPods). Right now, I use my MagSafe battery pack to charge my earbuds wirelessly when I’m on the go, which isn’t ideal but works. Let’s hope RWC is Apple’s best kept secret this year.



MagSafe on iPhone 15 with USB-C: Apple’s magnetic charging tech could and should see some major upgrades this year; MagSafe is still the future of charging for Apple

Another important aspect of the Apple charging experience is MagSafe, and although some people who don’t take advantage of it might not be familiar with the benefits it brings, Cupertino’s proprietary wireless charging solution is clearly the future of the iPhone (and many other Apple products). And while I’m not a big fan of the MagSafe charger for iPhone as it’s really not wireless at all, I really appreciate some of Apple’s MagSafe charging accessories.



Take my beloved MagSafe battery pack, for example. This one tops up my iPhone 13 mini to 90%, which has proven to be a real life-saver whenever I’m traveling. It’s also extremely convenient to use compared to a traditional (wired) powerbank - I know it’s a cliche saying, but I doubt you’ll ever go back to using a “regular powerbank” if you tried Apple’s MagSafe. And as I mentioned above, it currently “solves” my problem with the lack of RWC on iPhone as it can wirelessly charge my earbuds. It’s a workaround but it… works.



That being said, I’d love to see some upgrades to MagSafe too, Apple! Just like we need a new AirPods case with USB-C, we also need a USB-C MagSafe battery pack now - preferably one with a larger capacity that can at least top up a 6.1-inch iPhone from 0-100%. Needless to say, it would be pretty hilarious if iPhone 15 charges with USB-C but the MagSafe battery pack sticks to using Lightning.







Finally, since I’ve touched on pretty much every major product in Apple’s lineup, let’s not forget the Apple Watch. Like with almost any other smartwatch, the Apple Watch charging situation still kinda sucks, and the iPhone’s switch to USB-C means the Apple Watch might soon be the only Apple product that still requires you to carry a proprietary cable to charge it.



On the bright side, just like with the USB-C law that forced Apple to switch to USB-C on iPhone, upcoming EU legislation promises to get Apple (and other smartwatch makers) to include the universal Qi wireless charging to small gadgets like smartwatches in the next few years. Until then, you’ll have to keep carrying your Apple Watch charging puck.



