Apple might throw a curveball and release an iPhone 14 mini, but don't hold your breath

Apple is apparently set to reveal the iPhone 14 range next month and the company is reportedly also done with iOS 16 development. Apple is usually more secretive about its products than Android vendors and doesn't share marketing material with its retail partners ahead of launch. The company presumably provides basic details to allow wholesale customers to prepare for launch.
One of the company's Asian partners passed along some information over the weekend which momentarily took everyone by surprise. We have been hearing that Apple has cut the mini from the iPhone 14 range because the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini didn't do well. Instead of a 5.4-inch iPhone 14 mini, the company is expected to release a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max.
Several rumors, leaked schematics, and alleged case and dummy unit images indicate that the mini has indeed been dumped and while this may be a blow to consumers who appreciated its screen size and one-handedness, Apple has no strong reason to bring it back.
According to an April report from Consumer Research Intelligence Partners (CIRP), the iPhone 13 mini accounted for only 3 percent of total iPhone sales in the March quarter. Devotees of smaller phones will have to make do with the rumored 5.7-inch iPhone SE that is expected to arrive next year. In the meanwhile, those with a thing for small phones might want to consider the best compact phones of 2022 from other companies.
A spark of hope was ignited when reliable leaker Evan Blass published the aforementioned report saying that an Asian source has said that the iPhone 14 range will consist of the iPhone 14 mini, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. At that time he was fairly confident about the accuracy of the information. The report also implied that we can expect to see new iPads next month, which didn't line up with a rumor that says that new Apple slates will be introduced in October.
The report was viewed with skepticism and Blass was quick to update it, adding that a separate source has confirmed that Apple has an iPhone 14 Max in the pipeline. It still doesn't say that the Asian partner has taken back its words though, so maybe there is still a faint hope that Apple will release a mini model, or perhaps it was an error on their part, which seems very likely.
The iPhone 14 range and new Apple watch models will allegedly be announced on September 7 and will go on sale on September 16.
