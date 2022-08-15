New entry-level iPad and the latest generation of the iPad Pro could debut in October

While most of the tech community is busy setting its sights on Apple’s September event, which promises to bring the newest iteration of the iPhone, tablet enthusiasts are looking forward to the event afterwards instead. The latter is when the latest iPads are set to make their debut.

We already know, courtesy of Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman via his Power On newsletter, that Apple will be hosting two events this fall. While he has not given specifics on when the second one will take place, odds are, given Apple’s general pattern when it comes to its event schedule, that it should be somewhere between late October and early-to-mid November.

Now it seems that we could be getting the new iPads a little bit earlier than expected. Earlier this week, MacRumours published an article covering a leak from a Korean tipster. According to it, users can expect the launch of both the new iPad Pro and the latest generation entry-level iPad in October.

This leak should be taken with a grain of salt, however. The original source, an account under the name “yeux1122”, has a rather limited track record when it comes to Apple products. Admittedly, the previous tips concerning the 2022 iPad Air turned out to be true, but it is hard to know whether that was not due to luck alone.

One reason to doubt the credibility of the leak is the fact that Apple has somewhat delayed the latest version of its tablet operating system - iPadOS 16. With its launch expected somewhere in October, it would hardly make sense for the tablet OS to release after the newest iPads.

Inevitably, we will be getting the new iPads sooner rather than later. With them, we can expect a plethora of new features coming to the iPad Pro and a total redesign for the entry-level iPad. Good things happen to those who wait.