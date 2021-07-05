Another report lends weight to 'iPhone 13' name for Apple's 2021 iPhones

Another report lends weight to 'iPhone 13' name for Apple's 2021 iPhones0
iPhone 13 is the favored name for Apple’s 2021 iPhones
Citing industry sources and supply chain checks, the Economic Daily News claims that Apple will market the 2021 iPhone lineup as the ‘iPhone 13’ when it launches in late September.
Lately, there has been a lot of speculation regarding Apple’s 2021 iPhone branding. A recent survey indicated that around 20% of customers would be put off by the ‘iPhone 13’ name due to triskaidekaphobia, a fear of the number thirteen.
Why is Apple unlikely to choose the iPhone 12S name?
Since the launch of the original iPhone in 2007, Apple has gone on to release five S-branded models — the iPhone 3GS in 2009, iPhone 4S in 2011, iPhone 5S in 2013, iPhone 6S in 2015, and iPhone XS in 2018.
What do these S-branded iPhone models have in common? They all looked virtually identical to the preceding model. With that in mind, ‘iPhone 12S’ would be a surprising choice for the 2021 iPhone series.
The most recent leaks and rumors point to some important visual changes. The biggest one is set to involve the notch, which will be updated and made smaller as part of the first change since its introduction on the iPhone X.
Turning the 2021 iPhone models over should reveal updated camera models too. The iPhone 13 Pro devices are set to feature significantly larger bumps, whereas the standard iPhone 13 models should use a new diagonal camera layout.
Those may not seem like groundbreaking changes, but they could be enough for Apple to justify an entirely new number. Back in 2018, it went straight from iPhone 7 to iPhone 8 because it replaced the aluminum construction with a glass build.