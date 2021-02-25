Rare sale viciously slashes the prices of Apple's iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 25, 2021, 10:53 AM
Apart from Verizon's surprisingly frequent deals with new lines of service and monthly installment plans, bargain hunters interested in picking up a 2019-released iPhone 11-series device at a nice discount haven't been given many options by major US retailers and carriers over the last few months.

While we wouldn't exactly call Woot a major retailer, the Amazon-owned master of refurbished gadgets is certainly a name to consider today (and today only) if you're still in the market for an affordable iPhone 11, 11 Pro, or 11 Pro Max.

The cheapest, humblest, and by far the most popular member of the Apple A13 Bionic-powered trio is on sale for as little as $509.99 in multiple paint jobs at the time of this writing. Digital hoarders unwilling to settle for that entry-level 64GB storage variant can instead opt for a 128 or 256 gig model priced at $559.99 and $589.99 respectively.

Naturally, all three of those tags are significantly lower than what you'd normally pay for a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged 6.1-inch iPhone 11 on Amazon or in other such places, be them physical or virtual, but more importantly, Woot also charges a lot less than what Apple expects you to cough up for a certified refurbished unit purchased directly from its dedicated US e-store.

Of course, the dual rear camera-sporting devices on sale today at special prices come with a 90-day seller warranty, which is not ideal, as well as a "moderate level of wear & tear including (but not limited to) scratches, dents, and dings." On the bright side, there's absolutely nothing to worry about as far as handset functionality is concerned, and the same goes for the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max refurbs available for 24 hours starting at $609.99 and $689.99 respectively.

In case you're wondering, a "certified" refurbished iPhone 11 Pro with a 1-year manufacturer warranty included costs a whopping $759 and up at Apple, which arguably makes the inherent risks of buying an "uncertified" product well worth your time, effort, and reduced sum of money.

