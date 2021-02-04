Verizon has Apple's iPhone 11 Pro on sale at a huge discount
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Even better, a barrage of killer deals and substantial discounts ensued, and although most of these had plenty of strings attached, several pre- and post-holiday promotions were simply too good to turn down when taking everything into consideration. But if you somehow resisted Verizon's previous price cuts, the market-leading carrier is back today with an absolutely mind-blowing special offer.
Naturally, you'll have to meet a couple of key requirements (and did we mention hurry and pull the trigger as soon as possible?) in order to score the full discount. Namely, you need to open a new line of service and said line has to include unlimited data, setting you back at least $70 a month (if you're an entirely new Verizon customer).
While the iPhone 11 Pro is obviously not quite as powerful as its 5G-enabled successor, its specifications clearly remain unrivaled in the sub-$400 segment, including a beautiful Super Retina XDR OLED display, versatile triple rear-facing camera system, awesome battery life, fast charging capabilities, and of course, speedy Face ID recognition technology.