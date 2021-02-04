Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Verizon iOS Apple Deals

Verizon has Apple's iPhone 11 Pro on sale at a huge discount

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 04, 2021, 12:06 PM
Verizon has Apple's iPhone 11 Pro on sale at a huge discount
While Apple stopped selling 2019's iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max immediately upon unveiling the 5G-capable iPhone 12 family a few months ago, the same was obviously not true for the top US wireless service providers and major retailers like Best Buy or Walmart.

Even better, a barrage of killer deals and substantial discounts ensued, and although most of these had plenty of strings attached, several pre- and post-holiday promotions were simply too good to turn down when taking everything into consideration. But if you somehow resisted Verizon's previous price cuts, the market-leading carrier is back today with an absolutely mind-blowing special offer.

If you hurry, you can shave a massive 640 bucks off the $1000 regular price of the 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro, meaning you'll end up paying a measly $360 for the entry-level 64GB storage variant in your choice of silver or green hues (the gold and space gray options are currently listed as out of stock on Big Red's official website).

Naturally, you'll have to meet a couple of key requirements (and did we mention hurry and pull the trigger as soon as possible?) in order to score the full discount. Namely, you need to open a new line of service and said line has to include unlimited data, setting you back at least $70 a month (if you're an entirely new Verizon customer).

Speaking of monthly payments, you don't necessarily have to opt for a lengthy installment plan, but your savings will be applied to your account as bill credits, so if you do, you'll basically spend $15 or $12 every 30 days for two and two and half years respectively instead of $41.66 or $33.33.

While the iPhone 11 Pro is obviously not quite as powerful as its 5G-enabled successor, its specifications clearly remain unrivaled in the sub-$400 segment, including a beautiful Super Retina XDR OLED display, versatile triple rear-facing camera system, awesome battery life, fast charging capabilities, and of course, speedy Face ID recognition technology.

iPhone 11 Pro
  • Display 5.8 inches 2436 x 1125 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A13 Bionic 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3046 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x

