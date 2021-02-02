Apple kicks off refurbished iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max sales





Of course, the entire iPhone 11 family is available from a number of major third-party US retailers like Best Buy at slightly excessive prices, and starting today, Apple's official US e-store can also hook you up with a certified refurbished unit at a decent discount.





If you're thinking of picking up one of these unlocked bad boys with a new battery, outer shell, and white box included, as well as the same 1-year manufacturer warranty as an all-new "iDevice", you might want to do so as soon as possible. That's because quantities are almost always limited for new additions to Apple 's US refurbished storefront at first.





The iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max don't look like exceptions to that rule, especially given how few storage variants and color options are up for grabs at the time of this writing. The non-Pro model, for instance, costs $549 in a single black hue with 128 gigs of digital hoarding room on deck, which represents a savings of exactly $100 compared to the list price of a new device of this sort.













As always, it's probably wise to consider other refurbished or renewed options on the market before pulling the trigger here, although Amazon, for instance, can't help you maximize your savings even if you're willing to make do with a 90-day warranty.



