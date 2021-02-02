Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

iOS Apple

Apple kicks off refurbished iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max sales

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 02, 2021, 4:04 PM
Apple kicks off refurbished iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max sales
While Apple still sells the 2019-released 6.1-inch iPhone 11 in brand-new condition alongside the even older iPhone XR and 2020's iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, and second-gen SE, the higher-end 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max were predictably discontinued a few months ago.

Of course, the entire iPhone 11 family is available from a number of major third-party US retailers like Best Buy at slightly excessive prices, and starting today, Apple's official US e-store can also hook you up with a certified refurbished unit at a decent discount.

If you're thinking of picking up one of these unlocked bad boys with a new battery, outer shell, and white box included, as well as the same 1-year manufacturer warranty as an all-new "iDevice", you might want to do so as soon as possible. That's because quantities are almost always limited for new additions to Apple's US refurbished storefront at first.

The iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max don't look like exceptions to that rule, especially given how few storage variants and color options are up for grabs at the time of this writing. The non-Pro model, for instance, costs $549 in a single black hue with 128 gigs of digital hoarding room on deck, which represents a savings of exactly $100 compared to the list price of a new device of this sort.

The certified refurbished 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro, meanwhile, can be had at $849 in a 256GB storage configuration in your choice of Midnight Green or Space Gray paint jobs, which compares rather favorably to this handset's original $999 price.

Last but certainly not least, iPhone 11 Pro Max refurbs are on sale at up to $170 off the regular price of a brand-new unit, fetching $849 with 64 gigs of internal storage space and $929 in a 256GB variant, both of which can be purchased right now in gray or green. 

As always, it's probably wise to consider other refurbished or renewed options on the market before pulling the trigger here, although Amazon, for instance, can't help you maximize your savings even if you're willing to make do with a 90-day warranty.

Related phones

iPhone 11
Apple iPhone 11 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.5
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.0
 Based on 1 Reviews
50%off $300 Special AT&T $599 Special Apple $600 Special Verizon
View more offers
  • Display 6.1 inches 1792 x 828 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A13 Bionic 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3110 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x
iPhone 11 Pro
Apple iPhone 11 Pro View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.4
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.2
 Based on 5 Reviews
$900 Special AT&T $1000 Special Verizon $1150 Special Verizon
View more offers
  • Display 5.8 inches 2436 x 1125 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A13 Bionic 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3046 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.4
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.3
 Based on 10 Reviews
$1450 Special Verizon $650 Special Apple View Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.5 inches 2688 x 1242 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A13 Bionic 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3969 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x

