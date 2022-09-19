Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) is more affordable than ever before

sentence





Released in, well, 2021, this M1-powered giant normally starts at $1,099, and although everyone's expecting an even more advanced new edition to come out by the end of 2022, Amazon deals have been very few and far between (not to mention pretty weak) in recent months.





That wouldn't be such a big problem, but of course, Apple itself never (and we do mean never) discounts the latest generations of its popular products without a whole bunch of strings attached, and unfortunately, retailers like Best Buy and Walmart have given the fifth-gen 12.9-inch iPad Pro pretty much the same treatment as Amazon of late.





But now the e-commerce giant is making the crazy powerful, razor-thin, and long-lasting slate affordable... at least by the 12.9-incher's usual standards, slashing a whopping $200 off the list prices of a wide range of different variants and models.





We're talking both Wi-Fi-only and cellular-enabled units offering your choice of 128, 256, or 512 gigs of internal storage space, and if you hurry, you might even be able to pick between a silver and space gray color for your favorite iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) configuration.





That's because we expect Amazon to run out of inventory fairly quickly for some of these models, with the entry-level non-cellular-capable 128GB configuration in particular looking mighty compelling after an unprecedented $200 markdown from the aforementioned $1,099 starting price.





Most of the devices on sale today are getting new all-time high discounts, mind you, also beating (with ease) what Amazon is currently offering in terms of iPad Pro 11 (2021) price cuts







