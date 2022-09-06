Carrier slips up and takes orders for unannounced iPad Pro (2022)



The latest versions of Apple's top-of-the-line tablet, the iPad Pro , aren't expected to be introduced until next month. But Australian wireless provider Optus has already added the 2022 edition of Apple's 11-inch and 12.9-inch tablets to its internal system. Noted by MacRumors , the SKU for a cellular Space Gray 11-inch iPad Pro (2022) with 512GB of storage has been added to the carrier's computer system accessible to its sales reps.





The problem with doing something like that seems obvious. Some of Optus' staff have accidentally placed orders for the tablet, which doesn't even officially exist yet. This has been confirmed by MacRumors which was able to view some of the invoices. One customer noted that a couple of days after receiving a notification about an order for the 11-inch iPad Pro (2022) that an Optus rep placed for him, he received a call from the carrier's customer service team explaining that the 2022 model was out of stock resulting in a new order for the 2021 version of the tablet.





Optus' internal computer system doesn't list any specs for the device. The wireless provider's reps expect the system to receive an update with more information about the iPad Pro (2022) soon. But the wireless firm's sales staff doesn't have an exact date when that will take place and also unknown is when the tablet will actually be in stock. Apple is supposedly going to unveil the new iPad Pro tablets along with the new entry-level iPad 10 next month.







The new iPad Pro models should be powered by the M2 chipset, and feature support for MagSafe wireless charging (which would work at higher charging speeds than MagSafe for iPhone). We also might see a larger capacity battery powering the new tablets. Even if the new iPad Pro (2022) models are all ready for shipping, Apple is waiting to introduce and release the tablets in October because that is when iPadOS 16 is set to be released following a delay



