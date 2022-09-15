 Amazon comes out with some of the best offers for the 11-inch M1 iPad Pro - PhoneArena
Amazon comes out with some of the best offers for the 11-inch M1 iPad Pro

Amazon comes out with some of the best offers for the 11-inch M1 iPad Pro
Many of Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro models, powered by the company’s in-house M1 chipset, are currently enjoying some of the best deals for the year on Amazon. The offers become even more appealing with free shipping slapped alongside the discounted Apple tablets.

Jump on these awesome 11-inch iPad Pro discounts right here!

2021 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 512GB) - get it now for $153 less!

You can get the latest 11-inch iPad Pro from Apple with 512GB of storage for 14% less than its original price! This discount is only available with the Space Gray color option though.
$153 off (14%)
Buy at Amazon

2021 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 1TB): get it now for $150 less!

You can get the latest version of the 11-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi and 1TB storage for 10% off of its original price tag! That is regarding the Silver color variant only, though.
$150 off (10%)
Buy at Amazon

If you are looking for the cheapest price out of all, that would be the Wi-Fi-only, 128GB version of the 11-inch iPad Pro, which is currently $50 less, bringing its price just below the $750 mark. However, we wouldn’t advise this option for the most part, as 128GB is simply not enough in this day and age, especially on a device that has the word “Pro” in its name.

A much better deal would be the one on the Wi-Fi only and 512GB storage version, which is down by 14%, or otherwise said a little over $150! That discount, however, is only on the Space Gray color option of the 11-inch iPad Pro, so keep that in mind.

If you want to upgrade your storage, even more, the Silver 11-inch iPad Pro variant with 1TB of storage, without Cellular, is down by 10% — another $150 price cut!

The 2021 iPad Pro in a nutshell


The iPad Pro from 2021, comes with Apple’s own silicon — the M1 chip. This chipset offers amazing performance and will most probably annihilate most of what you throw at it. By this point, third-party developers have had enough time to adapt their apps so that they can make full use of M1 as well.

Another great feature of this iPad, like many other Apple products, is the great speakers and the excellent audio quality they can churn out. Battery life is also plenty, making the 11-inch iPad Pro a fitting device for students.

Let’s not forget to mention that the iPad has many accessory options, which enables much more flexibility with the way the device can be used.
